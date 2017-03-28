Summerfield duo claims LSWA honors

Summerfield’s Mercedes Coleman recently led the Lady Rebels to the 2017 LHSAA Class C state basketball for a third consecutive season, and for her efforts the junior was named the outstanding player in Class C by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Tuesday.

A dynamic player and a coaches’ dream, Coleman averaged a double-double of 25.2 points and 10.7 rebounds every night for coach Randy Carlisle, who was named the girls coach of the year.

“Mercedes has been influential in every one of our state tournament games,” Carlisle said. “The bigger the game, the better she is – she has some ice water in her veins.

“And she does everything in our system that we ask her to do. Mercedes is so coachable, which is what makes her special.”

Winning state titles has become the norm in Summerfield. The Carlisle family now has 9 state crowns to its credit.

“I was blessed for play for my father and to be able to coach the way he would have liked,” Carlisle said. “I didn’t think the girls would make it this year to the state tournament, but that’s the highs and lows of high school basketball.”

Atlanta’s Tony Brown, who scored 25 points a game for the boys’ state champions, was named the outstanding player for boys. He helped coach Tyler Johnson, son of Byrd coach Rusty Johnson, to the Class C title after defeating Carlisle’s Summerfield team 50-49 in the title tilt. Jehovah-Jireh’s Dirk Ricks was tabbed as the boys’ coach of the year.

Joining Coleman in the girls’ first team were New Living Word senior Jessica Onwuzulike (17.1 points), Dodson senior Erica Burnett (19.7), Atlanta senior Teashana Sapp (12.2) and Plainview junior Kennedy Johnson (14.0)

Atlanta senior LaShard Powell (26 points) joined Brown on the boys’ first team, that also included Jehovah-Jireh senior Ja’Coby Carter (17), along with Summerfield’s Paul Corbin (12) and junior John Buggs (15.3), Times All-Area player.

LSWA CLASS C ALL-STATE TEAM

Boys First team

Tony Brown Atlanta 6-0 Sr. 25.0

LaShard Powell Atlanta 6-0 Sr. 26.0

Ja’Coby Carter Jehovah-Jireh 6-1 Sr. 17.0

Paul Corbin Summerfield 5-8 Sr. 12.0

John Buggs Summerfield 6-2 Jr. 15.3

Second team

Donald Johnson III Jehovah-Jireh 6-2 Jr. 18.0

Austin Williams Simpson 6-0 Sr. 19.8

Xavion Haulcy Gibsland-Coleman 6-1 Jr. 21.0

Patrick Browder Summerfield 6-3 Sr. 13.0

David McCurley Grand Isle 6-3 Sr. 20.8

Outstanding player: Tony Brown, Atlanta

Coach of the Year: Dirk Ricks, Jehovah-Jireh

Honorable mention: Tanner Yates, Simpson; Zach Faircloth, Ebarb; Josh Pennywell, Atlanta; Logan Hampton, Claiborne Christian; Chris Lewis, Claiborne Christian; Trey Maddox, Elizabeth.

GIRLS

First team

Mercedes Coleman Summerfield 5-7 Jr. 25.2

Teashana Sapp Atlanta 5-6 Sr. 12.2

Kennedy Johnson Plainview 5-3 Jr. 14.0

Erica Burnett Dodson 5-5 Sr. 19.7

Jessica Onwuzulike New Living Word 5-9 Sr. 17.1

Second team

Payton Miller Simpson 6-0 Fr. 18.0

Samiah Scott Pleasant Hill 5-10 Sr. 27.0

Gracie Young Johnson Bayou 5-9 Fr. 23.0

Meosha Barnum Saline 6-2 Sr. 16.5

Katherine Reeves Saline 5-6 Sr. 15.3

Outstanding Player: Mercees Coleman, Summerfield

Coach of the Year: Randy Carlisle, Summerfield

Honorable mention: Torie Calcote, Simpson; Rayleigh Bennett, Claiborne Christian; Elizabeth Parker, Dodson; Casey Simon, Starks; Taylor Lilly, Claiborne Christian; Laken Rachal, Family Christian; Micaela Reed, Dodson; Kalu Stains, Starks.