HAMMOND — The Summerfield High School girls basketball team held off Plainview to win, 52-50, and repeat as Class C champions.

Summerfield (23-8) led 32-25 at the half and 46-36 after three quarters. But Plainview used a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to tighten up the game.

Summerfield’s Marcase Coleman was named Outstanding Player.