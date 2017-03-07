Summerfield's Carlisle sings to his players

Summerfield coach Randy Carlisle walked into his team’s dressing room Monday morning singing the 1945 Dean Martin hit “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime.”

“Now, you better go out there on the court at 11:30 today and love a teammate like you’ve never loved’em before,” Carlisle told his charges.

Apparently the Rebels took Carlisle’s bad singing and strong message to heart as they went out and demolished Gibsland-Coleman 69-47 in the LHSAA Class C state semifinals in Lake Charles. Summerfield will play Atlanta for second consecutive title at 10 a.m. Friday.

“I don’t like a lot of dribbling and we did a good job moving the ball around today,” Carlisle said. “My senior post, Patrick Browder, and my senior point guard, Paul Corbin, both played very well.”

It was the fifth meeting of the season between the two schools with the Rebels winning all five contests.

“I told the kids we would win by 20 today,” Carlisle said. “It was really fun to watch.”

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6