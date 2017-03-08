Suns, Mercury to help bring high school all-star games week of Final Four

All-star high school basketball games will be played March 30, two days before the Valley hosts its first Final Four, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

The NBA’s Suns and the WNBA’s Mercury are partnering with Biokats Sports Network to present The Show: Arizona Boys and Girls High School Basketball All-Star Games.

Twenty of the top boys basketball players, regardless of conference, affiliation and class, will be featured, along with the state’s top 20 girls players.

Times for the games have yet to be determined.

A media day is scheduled for March 15, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30, at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The Show originated in Denver in 2001 in conjunction with the Nuggets.

Jerry Howard, CEO of Biokats, said that he received clearance from the Arizona Interscholastic Association to stage the all-star games.

“We want to extend the 17-year tradition of the show to Arizona, a talent-rich basketball state,” Howard said. “Watching how much the kids and the community enjoy the honor and the opportunity inspired us to bring the event to the Southwest. The players, coaches and fans have a great basketball experience.”

There could be a conflict for Shadow Mountain’s top players if the Matadors are invited to play in the Dick’s Sporting Goods High School Nationals in New York. That is being held the same week.

Howard said that Gilbert Mesquite girls coach Candice Gonzales is on board to be one of the coaches.

The rest of the coaches have yet to be selected.

Here is a tentative list of targeted players to be part of the event:

Boys

Holland Woods, Glendale Apollo, G, Sr.

Dre Marin, Apollo, G, Sr.

Alex Barcello, Tempe Corona del Sol, G, Sr.

Saben Lee, Corona del Sol, G, Sr.

Gabe McGlothan, Chandler Basha, F, Sr.

Timmy Allen, Mesa Desert Ridge, G, Jr.

Max Moses, Phoenix Arcadia, G, Sr.

Wesley Harris, Phoenix Desert Vista, F, Jr.

Nico Mannion, Phoenix Pinnacle, G, Fr.

K.J. Hymes, Phoenix St. Mary’s, F. Jr.

Colten Kresl, Scottsdale Chaparral, G, Sr.

Jaelen House, Shadow Mountain, G, So.

Marcus Shaver, Shadow Mountain, G, Sr.

Jovan Blacksher, Shadow Mountain, G, So.

Majok Deng, Tucson Salpointe, F, So.

Nikc Jackson, Tucson Sunnyside, F, Jr.

Nigel Shadd, Chandler Tri-City Christian, F, Sr.

Chris Orozco, Phoenix Sunnyslope, F, Jr.

Robert “BJ” Burries, Globe, G, So.

Trey Wood, Anthem Prep, F, Jr.

Trevor Thompson, Phoenix Moon Valley, G, Sr.

Donovan Hanna, Queen Creek American Leadership, F, Sr.

Tevian Jones, Chandler, F, Jr.

Girls

Bryce Nixon, Arcadia, G, Jr.

Caitlin Bickle, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, G, Jr.

Megan Timmer, Chandler Valley Christian, F, Sr.

Haley Cavinder, Gilbert, G, So.

Hannah Cavinder, Gilbert, G, So.

Maddie Frederick, Chandler Hamilton, G, Jr.

Maya Banks, Hamilton, C, Sr.

Shauna Bribiescas, Mesa Dobson, G, Sr.

Shaylee Gonzales, Mesquite, G, Jr.

Lindsey VanAllen, Mesquite, G, Jr.

Lauren Gustin, Mesquite, C, Jr.

Dominique Phillips, Goodyear Millennium, F, So.

Ellie Baker, Scottsdale Saguaro, C, Jr.

Sarah Barcello, Seton, G, Jr.

Jenn Wirth, Seton, F, Sr.

Leanne Wirth, Seton, F, Sr.

Jenay Bojorquez, Phoenix Sierra Linda, G, Sr.

Lauren Green, Vail Cienega, F, Jr.

Taylor Chavez, Surprise Valley Vista, G, Jr.

Kiara Edwards, Valley Vista, F, Sr.

