Archbishop McCarthy moves up to No. 2, Helena (Ala.) leads five new teams in Super 25

Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) moved one step closer to another state title and up a notch in the Super 25 baseball rankings.

The Mavericks improved to 27-2 Tuesday as Daniel Federman had an 11-strikeout three-hitter in a 3-0 win vs. Eau Gallie (Melbourne) in a 6A regional final.

Archbishop McCarthy benefited from the departure of the previous No. 2, North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.), which fell out with a playoff loss.

There are five new teams, led by Alabama 6A champion Helena. The Huskies (38-6) defeated Cullman 5-3 and 4-2 as Troy Cordrey threw a three-hitter in the deciding game.

The other new teams: No. 20 Rockwall-Heath (Rockwall, Texas); No. 21 Basic (Henderson, Nev.); No. 23 Martin (Arlington, Texas); and No. 25 Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.).

Besides North Gwinnett, four other teams dropped out of the rankings: No. 9 West Orange (Winter Garden, Fla.); No. 20 Calvert Hall (Baltimore); No. 21 Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.); and No. 23 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas).