Super 25 boys basketball champion La Lumiere to play in 2018 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

The reigning high school basketball national champs will play in the 2018 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Springfield.

Tournament organizers announced the field for the next Tournament of Champions on Thursday afternoon. La Lumiere (La Porte, Indiana) will make its Tournament of Champions debut as the reigning Dick’s Sporting Goods High School Nationals winners.

La Lumiere finished the 2016-2017 season 29-1 as winners of the Dick’s Nationals and the No. 1 team in the USA Today Super 25 Expert rankings. The Lakers will be led by Tyger Campbell. The 6-foot point guard is a consensus four-star junior recruit and the holder of 15 NCAA Division I basketball scholarship offers.

La Lumiere will make its Tournament of Champions debut along with Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) and Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tennessee), winners of three straight Tennessee Division II Class AA state champions.

Two-time T of C champion Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia) makes its return to the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions, having won the event in 2015 and 2016, but sitting it out in 2017. The Warriors went 37-4 this past season and reached the quarterfinals of the Dick’s Nationals.

Oak Hill will be led by 6-foot-9 center David McCormack, a four-star recruit with 19 outstanding scholarship offers, including Kansas, Georgetown, Maryland, Louisville, Baylor and Xavier.

Christ the King (Middle Village, Queens, New York) is due to make its 17th Tournament of Champions appearance. The Royals have won the tournament six times, most recently in 2008.

Missouri will be represented by three teams in the 2018 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions: Webster Groves, Glendale and Ozark.

Webster Groves went 29-2 to win the Missouri 2017 Class 5 state championship. The Statesmen survived a 58-57 playoff semifinal win over Kickapoo with a jumper by Courtney Ramey with seven seconds remaining in the game.

The 2018 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions takes place Jan. 11-13 at JQH Arena. Below is the full field. Glendale Falcons (Springfield, Missouri) Ozark Tigers (Ozark, Missouri) Christ the King Royals (Middle Village, Queens, New York) Webster Groves Statesmen (Webster Groves, Missouri) Wasatch Academy Tigers (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) Brentwood Academy Eagles (Brentwood, Tennessee) La Lumiere School Lakers (La Porte, Indiana) Oak Hill Academy Warriors (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia)

For more, visit the Springfield (Mo.) News-Leader