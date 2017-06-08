Super 25 Computer baseball rankings: Who's the best team in each state?

With the baseball season nearing its end, the Super 25 Computer rankings are complete. Below is a list of the top team in each state, according to the computer.
Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory also is factored in.
To see the full computer rankings, click here. To search by state, go to the dropdown that says “National” and select a state.
Alabama: Helena
Arizona: Nogales
Arkansas: Sheridan
California: East Lake (Chula Vista)
Colorado: Rocky Mountain (Fort Collins)
Connecticut: Amity Regional (Woodbridge)
Delaware: Caravel Academy (Bear)
District of Columbia: St. John’s College Prep
Florida: Archbishop McCarthy (Fort Lauderdale)
Georgia: North Gwinnett (Suwanee)
Hawaii: Saint Louis (Honolulu)
Idaho: Rocky Mountain (Meridian)
Illinois: Neuqua Valley (Naperville)
Indiana: Cathedral (Indianapolis)
Iowa: Waukee
Kansas: Maize
Kentucky: McCracken County (Paducah)
Louisiana: West Monroe
Maine: Hermon
Maryland: Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro)
Massachusetts: Dexter (Brookline)
Michigan: Saline
Minnesota: St. Cloud Tech
Mississippi: Gulfport
Missouri: Jefferson City
Nebraska: Norris (Firth)
Nevada: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
New Hampshire: Portsmouth
New Jersey: Gloucester Catholic
New Mexico: La Cueva (Albuquerque)
New York: Kellenberg Memorial (Uniondale)
North Carolina: North Branch Wesleyan (High Point)
North Dakota: Thompson
Ohio: Jackson (Massillon)
Oklahoma: Shawnee
Oregon: Clackamas
Pennsylvania: Penn Charter (Philadelphia)
Rhode Island: South Kingstown (Wakefield)
South Carolina: Northwestern (Rock Hill)
South Dakota: Roosevelt (Sioux Falls)
Tennessee: Evangelical Christian (Cordova)
Texas: Wylie (Abilene)
Utah: Timpanogos (Orem)
Vermont: Burr and Burton (Manchester)
Virginia: Hanover (Mechanicsville)
Washington: Puyallop
West Virginia: Hurrican
Wisconsin: Craig (Janesville)