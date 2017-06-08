Super 25 Computer baseball rankings: Who's the best team in each state?

With the baseball season nearing its end, the Super 25 Computer rankings are complete. Below is a list of the top team in each state, according to the computer.

Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory also is factored in.

To see the full computer rankings, click here. To search by state, go to the dropdown that says “National” and select a state.

Alabama: Helena

Arizona: Nogales

Arkansas: Sheridan

California: East Lake (Chula Vista)

Colorado: Rocky Mountain (Fort Collins)

Connecticut: Amity Regional (Woodbridge)

Delaware: Caravel Academy (Bear)

District of Columbia: St. John’s College Prep

Florida: Archbishop McCarthy (Fort Lauderdale)

Georgia: North Gwinnett (Suwanee)

Hawaii: Saint Louis (Honolulu)

Idaho: Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

Illinois: Neuqua Valley (Naperville)

Indiana: Cathedral (Indianapolis)

Iowa: Waukee

Kansas: Maize

Kentucky: McCracken County (Paducah)

Louisiana: West Monroe

Maine: Hermon

Maryland: Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro)

Massachusetts: Dexter (Brookline)

Michigan: Saline

Minnesota: St. Cloud Tech

Mississippi: Gulfport

Missouri: Jefferson City

Nebraska: Norris (Firth)

Nevada: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

New Hampshire: Portsmouth

New Jersey: Gloucester Catholic

New Mexico: La Cueva (Albuquerque)

New York: Kellenberg Memorial (Uniondale)

North Carolina: North Branch Wesleyan (High Point)

North Dakota: Thompson

Ohio: Jackson (Massillon)

Oklahoma: Shawnee

Oregon: Clackamas

Pennsylvania: Penn Charter (Philadelphia)

Rhode Island: South Kingstown (Wakefield)

South Carolina: Northwestern (Rock Hill)

South Dakota: Roosevelt (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee: Evangelical Christian (Cordova)

Texas: Wylie (Abilene)

Utah: Timpanogos (Orem)

Vermont: Burr and Burton (Manchester)

Virginia: Hanover (Mechanicsville)

Washington: Puyallop

West Virginia: Hurrican

Wisconsin: Craig (Janesville)