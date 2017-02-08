Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings: Who's the top team in every state?

As we near the close of the high school basketball regular season, we took a look at the state by state rankings according to the Super 25 Computer.

Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory also is factored in. Because some of the data is based on past performances, the computer will be more accurate as the season progresses. Once a team plays three games, the computer can better slot how it stacks up against teams nationally.

Check below to see who is the top team in each state, according to the Super 25 Computer.

Alabama: Jemison-Hunt (Huntsville)

Alaska: Dimond (Anchorage)

Arizona: Shadow Mountain (Phoenix)

Arkansas: Jonesboro

California: Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth)

Colorado: Thunder Ridge (Highlands Ranch)

Connecticut: Notre Dame (West Haven)

Delaware: More Prep (Magnolia)

District of Columbia: Gonzaga College

Florida: IMG Academy (Bradenton)

Georgia: McEachern (Powder Springs)

Hawaii: Lahainaluna (Lahaina)

Idaho: Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

Illinois: Evanston

Indiana: La Lumiere (La Porte)

Iowa: Iowa City West

Kansas: Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)

Kentucky: Fern Creek (Louisville)

Louisiana: Madison Prep (Baton Rouge)

Maine: Portland

Maryland: Rock Creek Christian Academy (Upper Marlboro)

Massachusetts: Rindge and Latin (Weston)

Michigan: Grand Rapids Christian

Minnesota: Champlin Park

Mississippi: Meridian

Missouri: Vashon (St. Louis)

Montana: Skyview (Billings)

Nebraska: Creighton Prep (Omaha)

Nevada: Findlay Prep (Henderson)

New Hampshire: Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro)

New Jersey: The Patrick School (Hillside)

New Mexico: Onate (Las Cruces)

New York: Long Island Lutheran (Brookville)

North Carolina: Greensboro Day

North Dakota: Minot

Ohio: Jackson (Massillon)

Oklahoma: Edmond North

Oregon: Jefferson (Portland)

Pennsylvania: Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia)

Rhode Island: St. Raphael Academy (Pawtucket)

South Carolina: Wilson (Florence)

South Dakota: O’Gorman (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee: Memphis East

Texas: Klein Forest (Houston)

Utah: Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant)

Vermont: Rutland

Virginia: Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson)

Washington: Nathan Hale (Seattle)

West Virginia: Huntington Prep

Wisconsin: Oshkoth North

Wyoming: Riverton