Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings: Who's the top team in every state?

The high school basketball season has come to a close, so now it’s time to take a look at the state by state rankings according to the Super 25 Computer.

Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory also is factored in. Because some of the data is based on past performances, the computer will be more accurate as the season progresses. Once a team plays three games, the computer can better slot how it stacks up against teams nationally.

Check below to see who is the top team in each state, according to the Super 25 Computer.

Alabama: Homewood

Alaska: Dimond (Anchorage)

Arizona: Mesquite (Gilbert)

Arkansas: Fayetteville

California: Clovis West

Colorado: Grandview (Aurora)

Connecticut: New London

Delaware: Ursuline Academy (Wilmington)

District of Columbia: St. John’s

Florida: Miami Country Day

Georgia: McEachern (Powder Springs)

Hawaii: Konawaena (Kealakekua)

Idaho: Eagle

Illinois: Edwardsville

Indiana: Homestead

Iowa: Valley (West Des Moines)

Kansas: Manhattan

Kentucky: Butler (Louisville)

Louisiana: Destrehan

Maine: Gorham

Maryland: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

Massachusetts: Bishop Feehan (Attleboro)

Michigan: Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills)

Minnesota: Hopkins (Minnetonka)

Mississippi: Olive Branch

Missouri: Strafford

Montana: Helena

Nebraska: Lincoln Christian

Nevada: Centennial (Las Vegas)

New Hampshire: Bishop Guertin (Nashua)

New Jersey: Rutgers Prep (Somerset)

New Mexico: Hobbs

New York: Long Island Lutheran (Brookville)

North Carolina: Raleigh Southeast

North Dakota: Century (Bismarck)

Ohio: Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati)

Oklahoma: Choctaw

Oregon: Southridge (Beaverton)

Pennsylvania: Minersville

Rhode Island: St. Andrew’s (Barrington)

South Carolina: North Augusta

South Dakota: St. Thomas More (Rapid City)

Tennessee: Riverdale (Murfreesboro)

Texas: Duncanville

Utah: American Fork

Vermont: Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg)

Virginia: Paul VI (Fairfax)

Washington: Central Valley (Veradale)

West Virginia: Huntington

Wisconsin: Beaver Dam

Wyoming: Campbell County (Gillette)