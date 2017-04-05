Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings: Who's the top team in every state?

The high school basketball season has come to a close, so now it’s time to take a look at the state by state rankings according to the Super 25 Computer.
MORE: Miami Country Day finishes No. 1 in Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings
Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory also is factored in. Because some of the data is based on past performances, the computer will be more accurate as the season progresses. Once a team plays three games, the computer can better slot how it stacks up against teams nationally.
RELATED: Full computer rankings searchable by state
Check below to see who is the top team in each state, according to the Super 25 Computer.
Alabama: Homewood
Alaska: Dimond (Anchorage)
Arizona: Mesquite (Gilbert)
Arkansas: Fayetteville
California: Clovis West
Colorado: Grandview (Aurora)
Connecticut: New London
Delaware: Ursuline Academy (Wilmington)
District of Columbia: St. John’s
Florida: Miami Country Day
Georgia: McEachern (Powder Springs)
Hawaii: Konawaena (Kealakekua)
Idaho: Eagle
Illinois: Edwardsville
Indiana: Homestead
Iowa: Valley (West Des Moines)
Kansas: Manhattan
Kentucky: Butler (Louisville)
Louisiana: Destrehan
Maine: Gorham
Maryland: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
Massachusetts: Bishop Feehan (Attleboro)
Michigan: Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills)
Minnesota: Hopkins (Minnetonka)
Mississippi: Olive Branch
Missouri: Strafford
Montana: Helena
Nebraska: Lincoln Christian
Nevada: Centennial (Las Vegas)
New Hampshire: Bishop Guertin (Nashua)
New Jersey: Rutgers Prep (Somerset)
New Mexico: Hobbs
New York: Long Island Lutheran (Brookville)
North Carolina: Raleigh Southeast
North Dakota: Century (Bismarck)
Ohio: Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati)
Oklahoma: Choctaw
Oregon: Southridge (Beaverton)
Pennsylvania: Minersville
Rhode Island: St. Andrew’s (Barrington)
South Carolina: North Augusta
South Dakota: St. Thomas More (Rapid City)
Tennessee: Riverdale (Murfreesboro)
Texas: Duncanville
Utah: American Fork
Vermont: Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg)
Virginia: Paul VI (Fairfax)
Washington: Central Valley (Veradale)
West Virginia: Huntington
Wisconsin: Beaver Dam
Wyoming: Campbell County (Gillette)