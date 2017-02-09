Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings: Who's the top team in every state?

As we near the close of the high school basketball regular season, we took a look at the state by state rankings according to the Super 25 Computer.
Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory also is factored in. Because some of the data is based on past performances, the computer will be more accurate as the season progresses. Once a team plays three games, the computer can better slot how it stacks up against teams nationally.
Check below to see who is the top team in each state, according to the Super 25 Computer.
Alabama: Hazel Green
Alaska: Dimond (Anchorage)
Arizona: Mesquite (Gilbert)
Arkansas: Fayetteville
California: Clovis West
Colorado: Grandview (Aurora)
Connecticut: New London
Delaware: Ursuline Academy (Wilmington)
District of Columbia: St. John’s
Florida: Miami Country Day
Georgia: Holy Innocents (Atlanta)
Hawaii: Maryknoll (Honolulu)
Idaho: Eagle
Illinois: Lombard-Montini
Indiana: North Central (Indianapolis)
Iowa: Valley (West Des Moines)
Kansas: Olathe South
Kentucky: Butler (Louisville)
Louisiana: Destrehan
Maine: Gorham
Maryland: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
Massachusetts: Bishop Feehan (Attleboro)
Michigan: Heritage
Minnesota: Hopkins (Minnetonka)
Mississippi: Olive Branch
Missouri: Strafford
Montana: Sentinel (Missoula)
Nebraska: Lincoln Christian
Nevada: Centennial (Las Vegas)
New Hampshire: Bedford
New Jersey: Rutgers Prep (Somerset)
New Mexico: Carlsbad
New York: Long Island Lutheran (Brookville)
North Carolina: Millbrook (Raleigh)
North Dakota: Century (Bismarck)
Ohio: Newark
Oklahoma: Choctaw
Oregon: Southridge (Beaverton)
Pennsylvania: Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia)
Rhode Island: St. Andrew’s (Barrington)
South Carolina: Myrtle Beach
South Dakota: Harrisburg
Tennessee: Riverdale (Murfreesboro)
Texas: Duncanville
Utah: Alta (Sandy)
Vermont: St. Johnsbury Academy
Virginia: Paul VI (Fairfax)
Washington: Central Valley (Veradale)
West Virginia: Huntington
Wisconsin: King (Milwaukee)
Wyoming: Campbell County (Gillette)