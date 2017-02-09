Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings: Who's the top team in every state?

As we near the close of the high school basketball regular season, we took a look at the state by state rankings according to the Super 25 Computer.

Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory also is factored in. Because some of the data is based on past performances, the computer will be more accurate as the season progresses. Once a team plays three games, the computer can better slot how it stacks up against teams nationally.

Check below to see who is the top team in each state, according to the Super 25 Computer.

Alabama: Hazel Green

Alaska: Dimond (Anchorage)

Arizona: Mesquite (Gilbert)

Arkansas: Fayetteville

California: Clovis West

Colorado: Grandview (Aurora)

Connecticut: New London

Delaware: Ursuline Academy (Wilmington)

District of Columbia: St. John’s

Florida: Miami Country Day

Georgia: Holy Innocents (Atlanta)

Hawaii: Maryknoll (Honolulu)

Idaho: Eagle

Illinois: Lombard-Montini

Indiana: North Central (Indianapolis)

Iowa: Valley (West Des Moines)

Kansas: Olathe South

Kentucky: Butler (Louisville)

Louisiana: Destrehan

Maine: Gorham

Maryland: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

Massachusetts: Bishop Feehan (Attleboro)

Michigan: Heritage

Minnesota: Hopkins (Minnetonka)

Mississippi: Olive Branch

Missouri: Strafford

Montana: Sentinel (Missoula)

Nebraska: Lincoln Christian

Nevada: Centennial (Las Vegas)

New Hampshire: Bedford

New Jersey: Rutgers Prep (Somerset)

New Mexico: Carlsbad

New York: Long Island Lutheran (Brookville)

North Carolina: Millbrook (Raleigh)

North Dakota: Century (Bismarck)

Ohio: Newark

Oklahoma: Choctaw

Oregon: Southridge (Beaverton)

Pennsylvania: Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia)

Rhode Island: St. Andrew’s (Barrington)

South Carolina: Myrtle Beach

South Dakota: Harrisburg

Tennessee: Riverdale (Murfreesboro)

Texas: Duncanville

Utah: Alta (Sandy)

Vermont: St. Johnsbury Academy

Virginia: Paul VI (Fairfax)

Washington: Central Valley (Veradale)

West Virginia: Huntington

Wisconsin: King (Milwaukee)

Wyoming: Campbell County (Gillette)