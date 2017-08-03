Super 25 Computer Preseason football: Who's the top team in each state?

With football season mere weeks away, here is a look at the top teams in each state according to the Super 25 Computer rankings.
The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. Because some of the data is based on past performances, the computer will be more accurate as the season progresses. Generally, once a team plays three games, the computer can better slot how it stacks up against teams nationally.
The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory is also factored in.
Alabama: Hoover
Alaska: Anchorage East
Arizona: Chandler
Arkansas: Fayetteville
California: St. John Bosco
Colorado: Valor Christian
Connecticut: Darien
Delaware: Smyrna
District of Columbia: St. John’s
Florida: IMG Academy
Georgia: Grayson
Hawaii: Saint Louis
Idaho: Mountain View
Illinois: Loyola Academy
Indiana: Center Grove
Iowa: Dowling
Kansas: Bishop Miege
Kentucky: Trinity
Louisiana: Evangel Christian
Maine: Brunswick
Maryland: DeMatha
Massachusetts: Everett
Michigan: Cass Tech
Minnesota: Eden Prairier
Mississippi: Clinton
Missouri: Kirkwood
Montana: Beaverhead County
Nebraska: Bellevue West
Nevada: Bishop Gorman
New Hampshire: Bedford
New Jersey: St. Joseph’s-Montvale
New Mexico: Rio Rancho
New York: Victor Central
North Carolina: Dudley
North Dakota: West Fargo
Ohio: St. Ignatius
Oklahoma: Union
Oregon: West Linn
Pennsylvania: St. Joe’s
Rhode Island: Bishop Hendricken
South Carolina: Dutch Fork
South Dakota: Madison
Tennessee: Brentwood Academy
Texas: Lake Travis
Utah: Bingham
Vermont: Burr & Burton
Virginia: Highland Springs
Washington: Camus
West Virginia: Martinsburg
Wisconsin: Kimberly
Wyoming: Star Valley