Super 25 Computer Preseason football: Who's the top team in each state?

With football season mere weeks away, here is a look at the top teams in each state according to the Super 25 Computer rankings.

The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. Because some of the data is based on past performances, the computer will be more accurate as the season progresses. Generally, once a team plays three games, the computer can better slot how it stacks up against teams nationally.

The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory is also factored in.

Alabama: Hoover

Alaska: Anchorage East

Arizona: Chandler

Arkansas: Fayetteville

California: St. John Bosco

Colorado: Valor Christian

Connecticut: Darien

Delaware: Smyrna

District of Columbia: St. John’s

Florida: IMG Academy

Georgia: Grayson

Hawaii: Saint Louis

Idaho: Mountain View

Illinois: Loyola Academy

Indiana: Center Grove

Iowa: Dowling

Kansas: Bishop Miege

Kentucky: Trinity

Louisiana: Evangel Christian

Maine: Brunswick

Maryland: DeMatha

Massachusetts: Everett

Michigan: Cass Tech

Minnesota: Eden Prairier

Mississippi: Clinton

Missouri: Kirkwood

Montana: Beaverhead County

Nebraska: Bellevue West

Nevada: Bishop Gorman

New Hampshire: Bedford

New Jersey: St. Joseph’s-Montvale

New Mexico: Rio Rancho

New York: Victor Central

North Carolina: Dudley

North Dakota: West Fargo

Ohio: St. Ignatius

Oklahoma: Union

Oregon: West Linn

Pennsylvania: St. Joe’s

Rhode Island: Bishop Hendricken

South Carolina: Dutch Fork

South Dakota: Madison

Tennessee: Brentwood Academy

Texas: Lake Travis

Utah: Bingham

Vermont: Burr & Burton

Virginia: Highland Springs

Washington: Camus

West Virginia: Martinsburg

Wisconsin: Kimberly

Wyoming: Star Valley