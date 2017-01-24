Menu

Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 10

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

  1. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 9
  2. Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 17
  3. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 19
  4. The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.), 20
  5. Rock Creek Christian (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 21
  6. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), 22
  7. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), 38
  8. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 48
  9. Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.), 68
  10. Saint Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.), 75

SOUTH
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

  1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), 8
  2. Memphis East (Tenn.), 10
  3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 14
  4. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 15
  5. Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 23
  6. Newton (Covington, Ga.), 25
  7. Godby (Tallahassee, Fla.), 29
  8. Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.), 30
  9. Blue Ridge (St. George, Va.), 35
  10. Rock (Gainesville, Fla.), 52

MIDWEST
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

  1. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 3
  2. Champlin Park (Minn.), 7
  3. Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.), 12
  4. Maple Grove (Minn.), 17
  5. Grand Rapids Christian (Mich.), 24
  6. Evanston (Ill.), 28
  7. Clarkston (Mich.), 36
  8. Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio), 37
  9. Carmel (Ind.), 39
  10. Simeon (Chicago), 42

FRONTIER
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Klein Forest (Houston), 11
  2. Jonesboro (Ark.), 16
  3. Houston Math Science & Tech (Texas), 31
  4. Thunder Ridge (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), 32
  5. Midwest City (Okla.), 34
  6. Aurora (Neb.), 40
  7. Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.), 41
  8. Skyline (Dallas), 60
  9. Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.), 61
  10. Chatfield (Littleton, Colo.), 62

PACIFIC
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska

  1. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 1
  2. Chino Hills (Calif.), 2
  3. Nathan Hale (Seattle), 5
  4. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 6
  5. Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 8
  6. Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 13
  7. Foothills Christian (El Cajon, Calif.), 26
  8. Damien (La Vergne, Calif.), 27
  9. Garfield (Seattle), 47
  10. Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), 50

