Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 17

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

1. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 9

2. Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.), 14

3. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 25

4. St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 31

5. Archbishop Wood (Philadelphia), 32

6. Linden (N.J.), 39

7. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), 51

8. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), 53

9. Rindge & Latin (Weston, Mass.), 62

10. Fairport (N.Y.), 89

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 5

2. Montverde Academy (Fla.), 7

3. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 11

4. Memphis East (Tenn.), 13

5. Greensboro Day (N.C.), 24

6. Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 27

7. McEachern (Powder Spring, Ga.), 29

8. Tift County (Tifton, Ga.), 36

9. Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 41

10. Miami Christian (Fla.), 48

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

1. Champlin Park (Minn.), 3

2. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 12

3. Grands Rapids Christian (Grand Rapids, Mich.), 15

4. Apple Valley (Minn.), 16

5. Lakeville North (Lakeville, Minn.), 19

6. Evanston (Ill.), 20

7. Maple Grove (Minn.), 21

8. Edwardsville (Ill.), 26

9. Simeon (Chicago), 35

10. De La Salle (Minneapolis), 40

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

1. Klein Forest (Houston), 18

2. Jonesboro (Ark.), 22

3. Skyline (Dallas), 23

4. Cy Falls (Houston), 28

5. George Washington (Denver), 47

6. Bingham (South Jordan, Utah), 54

7. Norfolk (Neb.), 56

8. Houston Math, Science & Tech (Houston), 63

9. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah), 65

10. Thunder Ridge (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), 70

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska

1. Nathan Hale (Seattle) 1

2. Chino Hills (Calif.), 2

3. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 4

4. Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 6

5. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 8

6. Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 10

7. Damien (LaVerne, Calif.), 17

8. Birmingham (Van Nuys, Calif.), 30

9. Roosevelt (Corona, Calif.), 33

10. Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 34