Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 2

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 8 The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.), 16 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 18 Archbishop Wood (Philadelphia), 25 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 27 Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 36 Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), 68 St. Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.), 77 Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 89 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 95

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 3 Memphis East, 9 Greensboro Day (N.C.), 28 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 32 Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 42 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 48 Newton (Ga.), 56 Norcross (Ga.), 57 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 73

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Cy Falls (Houston), 14 Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.), 17 DeKaney (Spring, Texas), 21 Guyer (Denton, Texas), 30 Wagner (San Antonio), 39 Jonesboro (Ark.), 44 Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah), 46 Eaglecrest (Centennial, Colo.), 47 Thunder Ridge (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), 49 Westlake (Austin, Texas), 51

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 4 Chino Hills (Calif.), 5 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 6 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 7 Damien (La Verne, Calif.), 15 Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 20 West Chester (Los Angeles), 23 Nathan Hale (Seattle), 26 Woodcreek (Roseville, Calif.), 29

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.