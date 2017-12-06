Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 2

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
MORE: Computer rankings searchable by state
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 8
- The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.), 16
- Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 18
- Archbishop Wood (Philadelphia), 25
- St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 27
- Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 36
- Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), 68
- St. Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.), 77
- Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 89
- DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 95
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1
- Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 3
- Memphis East, 9
- Greensboro Day (N.C.), 28
- McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 32
- Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 42
- Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 48
- Newton (Ga.), 56
- Norcross (Ga.), 57
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 73
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Cy Falls (Houston), 14
- Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.), 17
- DeKaney (Spring, Texas), 21
- Guyer (Denton, Texas), 30
- Wagner (San Antonio), 39
- Jonesboro (Ark.), 44
- Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah), 46
- Eaglecrest (Centennial, Colo.), 47
- Thunder Ridge (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), 49
- Westlake (Austin, Texas), 51
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 2
- Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 4
- Chino Hills (Calif.), 5
- Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 6
- Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 7
- Damien (La Verne, Calif.), 15
- Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 20
- West Chester (Los Angeles), 23
- Nathan Hale (Seattle), 26
- Woodcreek (Roseville, Calif.), 29
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Apple Valley (Minn.), 10
- Champlin Park (Minn.), 11
- La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 12
- Grand Rapids Christian (Mich.), 13
- Lakeville North (Minn.), 19
- Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.), 22
- Clarkston (Mich.), 24
- New Albany (Ind.), 35
- Maple Grove (Minn.), 40
- West Ottawa (Holland, Mich.), 43