Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 3

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 9
- Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 11
- The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.), 13
- St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 28
- Archbishop Wood (Philadelphia), 38
- Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), 68
- Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 69
- DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 79
- St. Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.), 87
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 109
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1
- Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 4
- Memphis East, 6
- McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 22
- Greensboro Day (N.C.), 23
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 27
- Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 41
- Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 50
- Newton (Ga.), 51
- Norcross (Ga.), 58
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Guyer (Denton, Texas), 5
- Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo), 17
- Waxahachie (Texas), 18
- Westlake (Austin, Texas), 21
- Wagner (San Antonio), 24
- Cy Falls (Houston), 26
- Jonesboro (Ark.), 30
- Steele (Cibelo, Texas), 31
- Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah), 37
- Allen (Texas), 43
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 2
- Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 3
- Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 7
- Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 8
- Damien (La Verne, Calif.), 12
- Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 14
- Rainier Beach (Wash.), 25
- West Chester (Los Angeles), 32
- Chino Hills (Calif.), 34
- Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), 35
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 10
- Simeon (Chicago), 15
- Champlin Park (Minn.), 16
- Lakeville North (Minn.), 19
- Grand Rapids Christian (Mich.), 20
- Ben Davis (Indianapolis), 29
- Warren Central (Indianapolis), 33
- Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.), 36
- New Albany (Ind.), 39
- Trinity (Louisville), 40