Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 3

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 9 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 11 The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.), 13 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 28 Archbishop Wood (Philadelphia), 38 Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), 68 Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 69 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 79 St. Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.), 87 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 109

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 4 Memphis East, 6 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 22 Greensboro Day (N.C.), 23 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 27 Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 41 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 50 Newton (Ga.), 51 Norcross (Ga.), 58

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Guyer (Denton, Texas), 5 Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo), 17 Waxahachie (Texas), 18 Westlake (Austin, Texas), 21 Wagner (San Antonio), 24 Cy Falls (Houston), 26 Jonesboro (Ark.), 30 Steele (Cibelo, Texas), 31 Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah), 37 Allen (Texas), 43

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 3 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 7 Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 8 Damien (La Verne, Calif.), 12 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 14 Rainier Beach (Wash.), 25 West Chester (Los Angeles), 32 Chino Hills (Calif.), 34 Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), 35

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.