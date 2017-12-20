Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 4

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 9
- DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 16
- Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 17
- St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 20
- Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 42
- The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.), 71
- Archbishop Wood (Philadelphia), 83
- Brooks (North Andover, Mass.), 89
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 98
- John Carroll (Bel Air, Md.), 106
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1
- Memphis East, 5
- Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 25
- McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 36
- Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 37
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 49
- Greensboro Day (N.C.), 66
- North Branch Wesleyan (High Point, N.C.), 76
- IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 78
- Riverside (Reserve, La.), 80
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Guyer (Denton, Texas), 3
- Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo), 11
- Westlake (Austin, Texas), 12
- Cy Falls (Houston), 14
- Steele (Cibelo, Texas), 18
- Wagner (San Antonio), 19
- Allen (Texas), 28
- Waxahachie (Texas), 29
- DeKaney (Spring, Texas), 35
- South Garland (Texas), 40
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 2
- Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 4
- Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 6
- Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 8
- Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 13
- Damien (La Verne, Calif.), 15
- Salesian-Richmond (Calif.), 22
- Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.), 23
- Rainier Beach (Wash.), 27
- West Chester (Los Angeles), 32
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Simeon (Chicago), 7
- La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 10
- New Albany (Ind.), 21
- Iowa City West, 24
- Warren Central (Indianapolis), 26
- Trinity (Louisville), 31
- De LaSalle (Minneapolis), 38
- Lakeville North (Minn.), 44
- Oshkosh North (Wis.), 45
- Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.), 51