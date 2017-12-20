Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 4

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 9 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 16 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 17 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 20 Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 42 The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.), 71 Archbishop Wood (Philadelphia), 83 Brooks (North Andover, Mass.), 89 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 98 John Carroll (Bel Air, Md.), 106

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1 Memphis East, 5 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 25 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 36 Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 37 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 49 Greensboro Day (N.C.), 66 North Branch Wesleyan (High Point, N.C.), 76 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 78 Riverside (Reserve, La.), 80

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Guyer (Denton, Texas), 3 Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo), 11 Westlake (Austin, Texas), 12 Cy Falls (Houston), 14 Steele (Cibelo, Texas), 18 Wagner (San Antonio), 19 Allen (Texas), 28 Waxahachie (Texas), 29 DeKaney (Spring, Texas), 35 South Garland (Texas), 40

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 4 Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 6 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 8 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 13 Damien (La Verne, Calif.), 15 Salesian-Richmond (Calif.), 22 Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.), 23 Rainier Beach (Wash.), 27 West Chester (Los Angeles), 32

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.