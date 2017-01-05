Menu

boys basketball

Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 7

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

  1. St. Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.), 12
  2. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 18
  3. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 20
  4. Rock Creek Christian (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 21
  5. St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 30
  6. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), 41
  7. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 54
  8. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), 57
  9. Saint Augustine’s (Richland, N.J.), 101
  10. Westtown (West Chester, Pa.), 103

SOUTH
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

  1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), 3
  2. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 8
  3. Blue Ridge (St. George, Va.), 19
  4. Greensboro Day (N.C.), 26
  5. Memphis East (Memphis, Tenn.), 27
  6. McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 29
  7. Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 33
  8. Goodby (Tallahassee, Fla.), 34
  9. Newton (Covington, Ga.), 39
  10. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 47

MIDWEST
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

  1. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 4
  2. North Central (Indianapolis), 9
  3. Simeon (Chicago), 10
  4. Champlin Park (Minn.), 11
  5. Omaha South (Neb.), 13
  6. Jackson (Massillon, Ohio), 14
  7. Maple Grove (Minn.), 22
  8. Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.), 28
  9. Wayzata (Minn.), 31
  10. Evanston (Ill.), 35

FRONTIER
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Klein Forest (Houston), 15
  2. Houston Math, Science and Tech (Houston), 16
  3. Jonesboro (Ark.), 17
  4. Wasatch Academy (Mount Plesant, Utah), 40
  5. Skyline (Dallas), 42
  6. Thunder Ridge (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), 48
  7. Allen (Texas), 53
  8. George Washington (Denver), 60
  9. Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.), 64
  10. Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission, Kan.), 67

PACIFIC
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska

  1. Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 1
  2. Chino Hills (Calif.), 2
  3. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 5
  4. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), 6
  5. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 7
  6. Foothills Christian (El Cajon, Calif.), 23
  7. Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 24
  8. Damien (La Verne, Calif.), 25
  9. Nathan Hale (Seattle), 32
  10. Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 36

