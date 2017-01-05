Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 7

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

St. Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.), 12 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 18 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 20 Rock Creek Christian (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 21 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 30 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), 41 John’s (Washington, D.C.), 54 Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), 57 Saint Augustine’s (Richland, N.J.), 101 Westtown (West Chester, Pa.), 103

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), 3 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 8 Blue Ridge (St. George, Va.), 19 Greensboro Day (N.C.), 26 Memphis East (Memphis, Tenn.), 27 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 29 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 33 Goodby (Tallahassee, Fla.), 34 Newton (Covington, Ga.), 39 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 47

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 4 North Central (Indianapolis), 9 Simeon (Chicago), 10 Champlin Park (Minn.), 11 Omaha South (Neb.), 13 Jackson (Massillon, Ohio), 14 Maple Grove (Minn.), 22 Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.), 28 Wayzata (Minn.), 31 Evanston (Ill.), 35

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Klein Forest (Houston), 15 Houston Math, Science and Tech (Houston), 16 Jonesboro (Ark.), 17 Wasatch Academy (Mount Plesant, Utah), 40 Skyline (Dallas), 42 Thunder Ridge (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), 48 Allen (Texas), 53 George Washington (Denver), 60 Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.), 64 Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission, Kan.), 67

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska