Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 8

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

1. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 11

2. St. Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.), 12

3. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 19

4. Rock Creek Christian (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 22

5. St. Bendict’s (Newark, N.J.), 28

6. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), 30

7. Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.), 42

8. Saint John’s (Washington, D.C.), 59

9. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), 64

10. Westtown (West Chester, Pa.), 67

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), 3

2. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 9

3. Memphis East (Tenn.), 13

4. Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 21

5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 29

6. McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 33

7. Godby (Tallahasee, Fla.), 35

8. Newton (Covington, Ga.), 36

9. Blue Ridge (St. George, Va.), 47

10. Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 48

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

1. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 1

2. Champlin Park (Minn.), 7

3. Simeon (Chicago), 8

4. North Central (Indianapolis), 10

5. Jackson (Massillon, Ohio), 15

6. Maple Grove (Minn.), 20

7. Pickerington Central (Ohio)

8. Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.), 27

9. Apple Valley (Minn.), 32

10. Curie (Chicago), 34

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

1. Klein Forest (Houston), 14

2. Jonesboro (Ark.), 17

3. Thunder Ridge (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), 26

4. Houston Math, Science and Tech (Houston), 31

5. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah), 38

6. Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.), 44

7. Aurora (Neb.), 57

8. Midwest City (Okla.), 63

9. Chatfield (Littleton, Colo.), 66

10. Skyline (Dallas), 68

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska

1. Chino Hills (Calif.), 2

2. Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 3

3. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 5

4. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 6

5. Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 18

6. Foothills Christian (El Cajon, Calif.), 24

7. Damien (La Verne, Calif.), 25

8. Roosevelt (Corona, Calif.), 40

9. Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 41

10. Sheldon (Sacramento), 43