Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 9

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

1. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 11

2. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 19

3. Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 20

4. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), 21

5. Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.), 23

6. Rock Creek Christian (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 24

7. St. Benedict’s (Newark, N.J.), 53

8. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), 56

9. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 65

10. Portsmouth (N.H.), 76

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

1. Montverde Academy (Fla.), 4

2. Memphis East (Tenn.), 9

3. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 15

4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 17

5. Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 20

6. Newton (Covington, Ga.), 25

7. Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 29

8. McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 31

9. Godby (Tallahassee, Fla.), 36

10. Blue Ridge (St. George, Va.), 41

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

1. Champlin Park (Minn.), 8

2. Simeon (Chicago), 12

3. Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.), 14

4. Maple Grove (Minn.), 16

5. North Central (Indianapolis), 22

6. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati), 28

7. Grand Rapids Christian (Grand Rapids, Mich.), 30

8. Apple Valley (Minn.), 32

9. Clarkson (Mich.), 34

10. Evanston (Ill.), 35

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

1. Klein Forest (Houston), 10

2. Jonesboro (Ark.), 18

3. Thunder Ridge (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), 27

4. Houston Math, Science & Tech (Houston), 37

5. Pickerington Central (Ohio), 44

6. Southwest Christian (Little Rock, Ark.), 45

7. Chatfield (Littlefield, Colo.), 46

8. Aurora (Neb.), 47

9. Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.), 54

10. George Washington (Denver), 67

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska

1. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 1

2. Chino Hills (Calif.), 3

3. Nathan Hale (Seattle), 5

4. Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 6

5. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 7

6. Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 13

7. Foothills Christian (El Cajon, Calif.), 26

8. Sheldon (Sacramento, Calif.), 33

9. Damien (La Vergne, Calif.), 38

10. Phoenix Shadow Mountain (Ariz.), 40