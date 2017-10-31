Super 25 Computer Regional Football Rankings: Week 11

The Super 25 Computer regional rankings in football are selected by Ken Massey with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West. Number in parentheses is overall national ranking, according to the computer.
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 12
- Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.), 30
- St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 38
- St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), 41
- Bergen Catholic (N.J.), 57
- Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.), 66
- Colonial Forge (Stafford, Va.), 84
- Mallard Creek (Charlotte), 95
- Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn), 97
- Harrisburg (Pa.), 130
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina
- IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 2
- American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), 8
- Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.), 10
- Cartersville (Ga.), 23
- Phenix City (Ala.), 25
- Cocoa (Fla.), 26
- Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 27
- Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.), 29
- Fort Dorchester (North Charleston, S.C.), 32
- Armwood (Seffner, Fla.), 34
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
- Ben Davis (Indianapolis), 3
- St. Xavier (Cincinnati), 13
- Trinity (Louisville), 14
- St. Ignatius (Cleveland), 17
- Lincoln Way-East (Ill.), 21
- Muskegon (Mich.), 28
- St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio), 31
- Eden Prairie (Minn.), 42
- Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission, Kan.), 47
- Winton Woods (Cincinnati), 56
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
- Allen (Texas), 7
- Katy (Texas), 16
- Aledo (Texas), 18
- Judson (Converse, Texas), 19
- Westlake (Austin, Texas), 40
- North Little Rock (Ark.), 44
- Duncanville (Texas), 45
- Greenwood (Ark.), 49
- West Point (Miss.), 50
- Woodlands (Texas), 52
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 1
- Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 4
- Bingham (South Jordan, Utah), 5
- St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), 6
- Mission Viejo (Calif.), 9
- Saint Louis (Honolulu), 11
- Folsom (Calif.), 15
- Santa Margarita (Calif.), 20
- Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 22
- JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), 24