Super 25 Computer Regional Football Rankings: Week 12

The Super 25 Computer regional rankings in football are selected by Ken Massey with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West. Number in parentheses is overall national ranking, according to the computer.
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 9
- St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 24
- Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.), 34
- St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), 42
- Bergen Catholic (N.J.), 60
- Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.), 63
- Mallard Creek (Charlotte), 75
- Harrisburg (Pa.), 91
- Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn), 96
- Wake Forest (N.C.), 108
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina
- IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 2
- American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), 8
- Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.), 10
- Cartersville (Ga.), 15
- Armwood (Seffner, Fla.), 19
- Phenix City (Ala.), 27
- Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 31
- Fort Dorchester (North Charleston, S.C.), 32
- Miami Central, 37
- South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.), 38
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
- Ben Davis (Indianapolis), 3
- St. Xavier (Cincinnati), 14
- St. Ignatius (Cleveland), 17
- Trinity (Louisville), 18
- Muskegon (Mich.), 23
- Lincoln Way-East (Ill.), 28
- Waukesha West (Wis.), 29
- St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio), 33
- Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission, Kan.), 36
- Eden Prairie (Minn.), 50
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
- Allen (Texas), 12
- Katy (Texas), 16
- Aledo (Texas), 20
- North Little Rock (Ark.), 43
- Westlake (Austin, Texas), 45
- Greenwood (Ark.), 46
- West Point (Miss.), 48
- Woodlands (Texas), 53
- Pearl (Miss.), 54
- Duncanville (Texas), 55
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 1
- St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), 4
- Bingham (South Jordan, Utah), 5
- Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 6
- Mission Viejo (Calif.), 7
- Saint Louis (Honolulu), 10
- Folsom (Calif.), 13
- Santa Margarita (Calif.), 21
- Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 22
- De La Salle (Concord, Calif.), 25