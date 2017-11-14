Super 25 Computer Regional Football Rankings: Week 13

The Super 25 Computer regional rankings in football are selected by Ken Massey with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West. Number in parentheses is overall national ranking, according to the computer.

SUPER 25 COMPUTER RANKINGS SEARCHABLE BY STATE

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 13 Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.), 21 St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 23 St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), 36 Colonial Forge (Va.), 48 Bergen Catholic (N.J.), 57 Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.), 73 Wake Forest (N.C.), 78 Mallard Creek (Charlotte), 79 Harrisburg (Pa.), 102

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 2 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), 8 Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.), 11 Armwood (Seffner, Fla.), 16 Phenix City (Ala.), 20 Fort Dorchester (North Charleston, S.C.), 26 Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 30 Cartersville (Ga.), 32 South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.), 34 Oakland (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 44

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Ben Davis (Indianapolis), 3 St. Xavier (Cincinnati), 9 St. Ignatius (Cleveland), 14 Muskegon (Mich.), 15 Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission, Kan.), 18 Lincoln Way-East (Ill.), 22 Pickerington (Ohio), 27 Brookfield Central (Wis.), 28 Trinity (Louisville), 29 Mentor (Ohio), 33

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

Allen (Texas), 17 Katy (Texas), 25 Aledo (Texas), 42 North Little Rock (Ark.), 43 Greenwood (Ark.), 46 West Point (Miss.), 55 Westlake (Austin, Texas), 58 Duncanville (Texas), 63 Woodlands (Texas), 68 Pearl (Miss.), 76

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming