Super 25 Computer Regional Football Rankings: Week 14

The Super 25 Computer regional rankings in football are selected by Ken Massey with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West. Number in parentheses is overall national ranking, according to the computer.

SUPER 25 COMPUTER RANKINGS SEARCHABLE BY STATE

EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 11
  2. Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.), 24
  3. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 25
  4. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), 37
  5. Colonial Forge (Va.), 41
  6. Bergen Catholic (N.J.), 55
  7. Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.), 78
  8. Wake Forest (N.C.), 81
  9. Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn), 82
  10. St. Joseph’s (Montvale, N.J.), 84

SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina

  1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 2
  2. Armwood (Seffner, Fla.), 8
  3. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), 12
  4. Fort Dorchester (North Charleston, S.C.), 22
  5. Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 23
  6. South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.), 28
  7. Oakland (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 34
  8. Venice (Fla.), 35
  9. Archer (Ga.), 36
  10. North Gwinnett (Ga.), 38

MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

  1. Ben Davis (Indianapolis), 5
  2. Pickerington Central (Ohio), 10
  3. Muskegon (Mich.), 13
  4. Colerain (Cincinnati), 15
  5. Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission, Kan.), 17
  6. Lincoln Way-East (Ill.), 19
  7. Mentor (Ohio), 20
  8. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio), 29
  9. St. Xavier (Cincinnati), 30
  10. Trinity (Louisville), 31

SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

  1. Allen (Texas), 21
  2. North Little Rock (Ark.), 43
  3. Aledo (Texas), 48
  4. Duncanville (Texas), 50
  5. Katy (Texas), 53
  6. Greenwood (Ark.), 59
  7. Westlake (Austin, Texas), 63
  8. West Point (Miss.), 66
  9. Pearl (Miss.), 71
  10. Union (Tulsa, Okla.), 83

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

  1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 1
  2. Bingham (South Jordan, Utah), 3
  3. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), 4
  4. Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 6
  5. Mission Viejo (Calif.), 7
  6. Saint Louis (Honolulu), 9
  7. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 16
  8. Folsom (Calif.), 18
  9. Upland (Calif.), 26
  10. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.), 27

