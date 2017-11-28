Super 25 Computer Regional Football Rankings: Week 15

The Super 25 Computer regional rankings in football are selected by Ken Massey with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West. Number in parentheses is overall national ranking, according to the computer.
SUPER 25 COMPUTER RANKINGS SEARCHABLE BY STATE
RELATED: Super 25 Expert Rankings
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 9
- St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 21
- Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.), 24
- Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn), 26
- St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), 31
- Colonial Forge (Va.), 38
- Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.), 51
- Bergen Catholic (N.J.), 59
- Mallard Creek (Charlotte), 84
- Charlotte Catholic, 86
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina
- IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 2
- American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), 7
- Armwood (Seffner, Fla.), 15
- McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.), 20
- South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.), 22
- Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 23
- Venice (Fla.), 25
- St. Augustine (Fla.), 29
- North Gwinnett (Ga.), 43
- Lowndes (Ga.), 47
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
- Ben Davis (Indianapolis), 5
- Pickerington Central (Ohio), 6
- Lincoln Way-East (Ill.), 11
- Muskegon (Mich.), 13
- Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission, Kan.), 16
- Mentor (Ohio), 18
- Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio), 27
- Colerain (Cincinnati), 30
- Trinity (Louisville), 32
- St. Xavier (Cincinnati), 34
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
- Allen (Texas), 19
- North Little Rock (Ark.), 36
- Katy (Texas), 42
- Greenwood (Ark.), 46
- West Point (Miss.), 49
- Westlake (Austin, Texas), 50
- Aledo (Texas), 53
- Pearl (Miss.), 60
- Union (Tulsa, Okla.), 74
- Klein Collins (Spring, Texas), 78
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 1
- Bingham (South Jordan, Utah), 3
- St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), 4
- Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 8
- Saint Louis (Honolulu), 10
- Mission Viejo (Calif.), 12
- Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 14
- Folsom (Calif.), 17
- De La Salle (Concord, Calif.), 28
- Upland (Calif.), 26
- Woodinville (Wash.), 41