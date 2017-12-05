USA Today Sports

Super 25 Computer Regional Football Rankings: Week 16

Super 25 Computer Regional Football Rankings: Week 16

The Super 25 Computer regional rankings in football are selected by Ken Massey with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West. Number in parentheses is overall national ranking, according to the computer.

SUPER 25 COMPUTER RANKINGS SEARCHABLE BY STATE

EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 11
  2. Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.), 22
  3. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 26
  4. Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn), 28
  5. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), 40
  6. Bergen Catholic (N.J.), 45
  7. Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.), 48
  8. Mallard Creek (Charlotte), 76
  9. Wake Forest (N.C.), 84
  10. Charlotte Catholic, 85

SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina

  1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 2
  2. Armwood (Seffner, Fla.), 8
  3. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), 9
  4. Venice (Fla.), 18
  5. Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 24
  6. McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.), 25
  7. South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.), 27
  8. Rome (Ga.), 29
  9. Northwestern (Miami), 31
  10. North Gwinnett (Ga.), 43

MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

  1. Ben Davis (Indianapolis), 5
  2. Pickerington Central (Ohio), 6
  3. Lincoln Way-East (Ill.), 15
  4. Muskegon (Mich.), 16
  5. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio), 17
  6. Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission, Kan.), 21
  7. Colerain (Cincinnati), 32
  8. Trinity (Louisville), 34
  9. Mentor (Ohio), 35
  10. St. Xavier (Cincinnati), 41

SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

  1. Allen (Texas), 13
  2. Katy (Texas), 19
  3. Greenwood (Ark.), 30
  4. North Little Rock (Ark.), 33
  5. West Point (Miss.), 37
  6. Pinson Valley (Ala.), 38
  7. Westlake (Austin, Texas), 46
  8. Midway (Waco, Texas), 50
  9. Pearl (Miss.), 51
  10. Hoover (Ala.), 56

WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

  1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 1
  2. Bingham (South Jordan, Utah), 3
  3. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), 4
  4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 7
  5. Saint Louis (Honolulu), 10
  6. Folsom (Calif.), 12
  7. Mission Viejo (Calif.), 14
  8. Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 20
  9. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.), 23
  10. Richland (Wash.), 39

