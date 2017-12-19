Super 25 Computer Regional Football Rankings: Week 18

The Super 25 Computer regional rankings in football are selected by Ken Massey with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West. Number in parentheses is overall national ranking, according to the computer.
SUPER 25 COMPUTER RANKINGS SEARCHABLE BY STATE
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 11
- St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 22
- Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.), 32
- St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), 39
- Curtis (Staten Island, N.Y.), 46
- Bergen Catholic (N.J.), 47
- Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.), 48
- Wake Forest (N.C.), 56
- Troy (N.Y.), 57
- Wise (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 77
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina
- IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 2
- American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), 9
- Venice (Fla.), 16
- Northwestern (Miami), 18
- Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 27
- Pinson Valley (Ala.), 28
- Armwood (Seffner, Fla.), 31
- South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.), 34
- Rome (Ga.), 36
- Hoover (Ala.), 37
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
- Ben Davis (Indianapolis), 6
- Pickerington Central (Ohio), 8
- Lincoln Way-East (Ill.), 20
- Muskegon (Mich.), 21
- Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission, Kan.), 25
- Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio), 26
- Trinity (Louisville), 30
- Colerain (Cincinnati), 35
- Mentor (Ohio), 40
- St. Xavier (Cincinnati), 45
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
- Allen (Texas), 5
- Midway (Waco, Texas), 10
- Manvel (Texas), 14
- Cy Fair (Cypress, Texas), 15
- Lake Travis (Austin, Texas), 24
- Greenwood (Ark.), 29
- North Little Rock (Ark.), 33
- West Point (Miss.), 38
- Aledo (Texas), 41
- Katy (Texas), 42
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 1
- Bingham (South Jordan, Utah), 3
- St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), 4
- Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 7
- Folsom (Calif.), 12
- Saint Louis (Honolulu), 13
- Mission Viejo (Calif.), 17
- Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 19
- De La Salle (Concord, Calif.), 23
- Richland (Wash.), 44