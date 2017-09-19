Super 25 Computer Regional Football Rankings: Week 5

The Super 25 Computer regional rankings in football are selected by Ken Massey with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West. Number in parentheses is overall national ranking, according to the computer.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), 15 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), 25 St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 39 Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.), 41 Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.), 51 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 53 Darien (Ct.), 66 St. Joseph (Montvale, N.J.), 77 Dudley (Greensboro, N.C.), 85 Hermitage (Richmond, Va.), 91

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 1 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), 3 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), 8 Miami Central (Fla.), 9 Cartersville (Ga.), 20 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), 30 Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.), 34 Hoover (Ala.), 36 Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.), 40 Cocoa (Fla.), 44

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Ben Davis (Indianapolis), 5 St. Ignatius (Cleveland), 10 St. Xavier (Cincinnati), 11 Trinity (Louisville), 13 Dowling (West Des Moines, Iowa), 19 St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio), 26 La Salle (Cincinnati), 28 Center Grove (Greennwood, Ind.), 33 Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake, Ill.), 45 Muskegon (Mich.), 47

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

Allen (Texas), 17 Judson (Converse, Texas), 24 Katy (Texas), 31 Lake Travis (Austin, Texas), 35 Westlake (Austin, Texas), 37 DeSoto (Texas), 42 Aledo (Texas), 43 Midway (Waco, Texas), 62 Klein Collins (Spring, Texas), 64 Ryan (Denton, Texas), 69

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming