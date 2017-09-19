USA Today Sports

Super 25 Computer Regional Football Rankings: Week 5

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Super 25

The Super 25 Computer regional rankings in football are selected by Ken Massey with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West. Number in parentheses is overall national ranking, according to the computer.

SUPER 25 COMPUTER RANKINGS SEARCHABLE BY STATE

EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), 15
  2. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), 25
  3. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 39
  4. Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.), 41
  5. Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.), 51
  6. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 53
  7. Darien (Ct.), 66
  8. St. Joseph (Montvale, N.J.), 77
  9. Dudley (Greensboro, N.C.), 85
  10. Hermitage (Richmond, Va.), 91

SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina

  1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 1
  2. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), 3
  3. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), 8
  4. Miami Central (Fla.), 9
  5. Cartersville (Ga.), 20
  6. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), 30
  7. Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.), 34
  8. Hoover (Ala.), 36
  9. Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.), 40
  10. Cocoa (Fla.), 44

MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

  1. Ben Davis (Indianapolis), 5
  2. St. Ignatius (Cleveland), 10
  3. St. Xavier (Cincinnati), 11
  4. Trinity (Louisville), 13
  5. Dowling (West Des Moines, Iowa), 19
  6. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio), 26
  7. La Salle (Cincinnati), 28
  8. Center Grove (Greennwood, Ind.), 33
  9. Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake, Ill.), 45
  10. Muskegon (Mich.), 47

SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

  1. Allen (Texas), 17
  2. Judson (Converse, Texas), 24
  3. Katy (Texas), 31
  4. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas), 35
  5. Westlake (Austin, Texas), 37
  6. DeSoto (Texas), 42
  7. Aledo (Texas), 43
  8. Midway (Waco, Texas), 62
  9. Klein Collins (Spring, Texas), 64
  10. Ryan (Denton, Texas), 69

WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

  1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 2
  2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), 4
  3. Bingham (South Jordan, Utah), 6
  4. Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 7
  5. Saint Louis (Honolulu), 12
  6. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 14
  7. Santa Margarita (Calif.), 16
  8. Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.), 18
  9. Chaminade (West Hills, Calif.), 21
  10. Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.), 22

