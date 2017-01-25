Menu

girls basketball

Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 10

The Super 25 Computer Girls Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — East, South, Midwest, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

  1. Saint John’s (Washington, D.C.), 7
  2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 17
  3. McDonogh (Owing Mills, Md.), 29
  4. Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 35
  5. Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 36
  6. Ursuline Academy (Wilmington, Del.), 40
  7. Manasquan (N.J.), 52
  8. Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 56
  9. National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, Md.), 70
  10. Saint Rose (Belmar, N.J.), 72

SOUTH
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

  1. Miami Country Day (Miami), 6
  2. Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 8
  3. Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 12
  4. Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 23
  5. Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 24
  6. Norcross (Ga.), 32
  7. Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 49
  8. Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.), 50
  9. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, Va.), 54
  10. McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 60

MIDWEST
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

  1. Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 3
  2. North Central (Indianapolis), 9
  3. Butler (Louisville), 13
  4. Elk River (Minn.), 20
  5. Male (Louisville), 22
  6. Indianola (Iowa), 27
  7. Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 28
  8. Edwardsville (Ill.), 31
  9. Lakeville North (Lakeville, Minn.), 39
  10. Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), 43

FRONTIER
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 10
  2. Duncanville (Texas), 11
  3. Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 19
  4. Fayetteville (Ark.), 26
  5. Little Rock Central (Ark.), 34
  6. Trinity (Euless, Texas), 42
  7. Clear Springs (Texas), 46
  8. Argyle (Texas), 47
  9. Sentinel (Missoula, Mont.), 53
  10. North Little Rock (Ark.), 57

PACIFIC
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska

  1. Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.), 2
  2. Centennial (Las Vegas), 4
  3. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 5
  4. Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), 14
  5. Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 15
  6. Etiwanda (Calif.), 16
  7. Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.), 18
  8. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 21
  9. Windward (Los Angeles), 30
  10. Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), 33

