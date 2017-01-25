Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 10

The Super 25 Computer Girls Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — East, South, Midwest, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
SUPER 25 COMPUTER: Full rankings searachable by state
SUPER 25 EXPERT: See the top teams
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
- Saint John’s (Washington, D.C.), 7
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 17
- McDonogh (Owing Mills, Md.), 29
- Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 35
- Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 36
- Ursuline Academy (Wilmington, Del.), 40
- Manasquan (N.J.), 52
- Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 56
- National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, Md.), 70
- Saint Rose (Belmar, N.J.), 72
SOUTH
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana
- Miami Country Day (Miami), 6
- Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 8
- Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 12
- Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 23
- Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 24
- Norcross (Ga.), 32
- Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 49
- Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.), 50
- Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, Va.), 54
- McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 60
MIDWEST
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota
- Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 3
- North Central (Indianapolis), 9
- Butler (Louisville), 13
- Elk River (Minn.), 20
- Male (Louisville), 22
- Indianola (Iowa), 27
- Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 28
- Edwardsville (Ill.), 31
- Lakeville North (Lakeville, Minn.), 39
- Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), 43
FRONTIER
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 10
- Duncanville (Texas), 11
- Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 19
- Fayetteville (Ark.), 26
- Little Rock Central (Ark.), 34
- Trinity (Euless, Texas), 42
- Clear Springs (Texas), 46
- Argyle (Texas), 47
- Sentinel (Missoula, Mont.), 53
- North Little Rock (Ark.), 57
PACIFIC
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska
- Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.), 2
- Centennial (Las Vegas), 4
- Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 5
- Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), 14
- Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 15
- Etiwanda (Calif.), 16
- Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.), 18
- Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 21
- Windward (Los Angeles), 30
- Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), 33
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ