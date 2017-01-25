Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 10

The Super 25 Computer Girls Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — East, South, Midwest, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

SUPER 25 COMPUTER: Full rankings searachable by state

SUPER 25 EXPERT: See the top teams

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

Saint John’s (Washington, D.C.), 7 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 17 McDonogh (Owing Mills, Md.), 29 Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 35 Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 36 Ursuline Academy (Wilmington, Del.), 40 Manasquan (N.J.), 52 Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 56 National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, Md.), 70 Saint Rose (Belmar, N.J.), 72

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

Miami Country Day (Miami), 6 Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 8 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 12 Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 23 Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 24 Norcross (Ga.), 32 Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 49 Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.), 50 Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, Va.), 54 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 60

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 3 North Central (Indianapolis), 9 Butler (Louisville), 13 Elk River (Minn.), 20 Male (Louisville), 22 Indianola (Iowa), 27 Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 28 Edwardsville (Ill.), 31 Lakeville North (Lakeville, Minn.), 39 Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), 43

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 10 Duncanville (Texas), 11 Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 19 Fayetteville (Ark.), 26 Little Rock Central (Ark.), 34 Trinity (Euless, Texas), 42 Clear Springs (Texas), 46 Argyle (Texas), 47 Sentinel (Missoula, Mont.), 53 North Little Rock (Ark.), 57

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska