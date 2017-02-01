Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 11

The Super 25 Computer Girls Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — East, South, Midwest, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

SUPER 25 COMPUTER: Full rankings searachable by state

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

Saint John’s (Washington, D.C.), 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 15 McDonogh (Owing Mills, Md.), 18 Ursuline Academy (Wilmington, Del.), 30 Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 35 Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 38 Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 39 Manasquan (N.J.), 42 St. Rose (Belmar, N.J.), 54 Minersville (Pa.), 65

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 1 Miami Country Day (Miami), 7 Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 8 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 13 Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 22 Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 24 Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 29 Norcross (Ga.), 33 Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.), 43 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 44

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 6 North Central (Indianapolis), 10 Butler (Louisville), 11 Male (Louisville), 21 Elk River (Minn.), 25 Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 26 Edwardsville (Ill.), 28 Strafford (Mo.), 40 Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), 41 Indianola (Iowa), 45

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Duncanville (Texas), 9 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 12 Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 17 Fayetteville (Ark.), 23 Amarillo (Texas), 27 Little Rock Central (Ark.), 34 Argyle (Texas), 46 Clear Springs (Texas), 47 North Little Rock (Ark.), 56 Sentinel (Missoula, Mont.), 67

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska