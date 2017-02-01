Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 11

The Super 25 Computer Girls Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — East, South, Midwest, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
SUPER 25 COMPUTER: Full rankings searachable by state
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
- Saint John’s (Washington, D.C.), 3
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 15
- McDonogh (Owing Mills, Md.), 18
- Ursuline Academy (Wilmington, Del.), 30
- Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 35
- Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 38
- Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 39
- Manasquan (N.J.), 42
- St. Rose (Belmar, N.J.), 54
- Minersville (Pa.), 65
SOUTH
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 1
- Miami Country Day (Miami), 7
- Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 8
- Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 13
- Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 22
- Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 24
- Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 29
- Norcross (Ga.), 33
- Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.), 43
- McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 44
MIDWEST
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota
- Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 6
- North Central (Indianapolis), 10
- Butler (Louisville), 11
- Male (Louisville), 21
- Elk River (Minn.), 25
- Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 26
- Edwardsville (Ill.), 28
- Strafford (Mo.), 40
- Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), 41
- Indianola (Iowa), 45
FRONTIER
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Duncanville (Texas), 9
- Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 12
- Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 17
- Fayetteville (Ark.), 23
- Amarillo (Texas), 27
- Little Rock Central (Ark.), 34
- Argyle (Texas), 46
- Clear Springs (Texas), 47
- North Little Rock (Ark.), 56
- Sentinel (Missoula, Mont.), 67
PACIFIC
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska
- Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.), 2
- Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 4
- Centennial (Las Vegas), 5
- Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), 14
- Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 16
- Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.), 19
- Etiwanda (Calif.), 20
- Mission Hills (Calif.), 31
- Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), 32
- Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland, Calif.), 36