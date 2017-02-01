Menu

Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 11

The Super 25 Computer Girls Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — East, South, Midwest, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

  1. Saint John’s (Washington, D.C.), 3
  2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 15
  3. McDonogh (Owing Mills, Md.), 18
  4. Ursuline Academy (Wilmington, Del.), 30
  5. Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 35
  6. Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 38
  7. Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 39
  8. Manasquan (N.J.), 42
  9. St. Rose (Belmar, N.J.), 54
  10. Minersville (Pa.), 65

SOUTH
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

  1. Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 1
  2. Miami Country Day (Miami), 7
  3. Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 8
  4. Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 13
  5. Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 22
  6. Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 24
  7. Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 29
  8. Norcross (Ga.), 33
  9. Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.), 43
  10. McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 44

MIDWEST
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

  1. Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 6
  2. North Central (Indianapolis), 10
  3. Butler (Louisville), 11
  4. Male (Louisville), 21
  5. Elk River (Minn.), 25
  6. Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 26
  7. Edwardsville (Ill.), 28
  8. Strafford (Mo.), 40
  9. Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), 41
  10. Indianola (Iowa), 45

FRONTIER
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Duncanville (Texas), 9
  2. Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 12
  3. Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 17
  4. Fayetteville (Ark.), 23
  5. Amarillo (Texas), 27
  6. Little Rock Central (Ark.), 34
  7. Argyle (Texas), 46
  8. Clear Springs (Texas), 47
  9. North Little Rock (Ark.), 56
  10. Sentinel (Missoula, Mont.), 67

PACIFIC
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska

  1. Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.), 2
  2. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 4
  3. Centennial (Las Vegas), 5
  4. Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), 14
  5. Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 16
  6. Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.), 19
  7. Etiwanda (Calif.), 20
  8. Mission Hills (Calif.), 31
  9. Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), 32
  10. Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland, Calif.), 36

