Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 12

The Super 25 Computer Girls Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — East, South, Midwest, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
- St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 4
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 15
- Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 26
- McDonough (Owings Mills, Md.), 31
- Ursuline Academy (Wilmington, Del.), 35
- Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 38
- National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, Md.), 45
- Manasquan (N.J.), 46
- Minersville (Pa.), 57
- Saint Rose (Belmar, N.J.), 59
SOUTH
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 1
- Miami Country Day (Fla.), 7
- Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 9
- Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 12
- Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.), 19
- Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 22
- Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 27
- Norcross (Ga.), 28
- Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.), 36
- McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 41
MIDWEST
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota
- Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 6
- Butler (Louisville), 10
- North Central (Indianapolis), 14
- Male (Louisville), 20
- Elk River (Minn.), 30
- Strafford (Mo.), 33
- Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 34
- Edwardsville (Ill.), 37
- Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), 43
- Rock Island (Ill.), 44
FRONTIER
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Duncanville (Teas), 8
- Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 11
- Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 21
- Fayetteville (Ark.), 23
- Amarillo (Texas), 25
- North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.), 39
- Argyle (Texas), 42
- Clear Springs (Texas), 47
- Little Rock Central (Ark.), 49
- Choctaw (Okla.), 64
PACIFIC
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska
- Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.), 1
- Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 3
- Centennial (Las Vegas), 5
- Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), 13
- Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 16
- Long Beach Poly (Calif.), 17
- Etiwanda (Calif.), 18
- Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), 24
- Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.), 29
- Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland), 32