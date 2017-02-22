Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 14

The Super 25 Computer Girls Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — East, South, Midwest, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

SUPER 25 COMPUTER: Full rankings searachable by state

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

Saint John’s (Washington, D.C.), 5 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 11 Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 23 McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 28 Minersville (Pa.), 33 Manasquan (N.J.), 37 Ursuline Academy (Wilmington, Del.), 41 National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, Md.), 55 St. John Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.), 56 Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 63

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 1 Miami Country Day (Fla.), 7 Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 10 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 13 Butler (Louisville, Ky.), 15 Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 18 Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 19 Male (Louisville, Ky.), 21 Norcross (Ga.), 27 Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.), 36

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 6 Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), 26 North Central (Indianapolis), 30 Strafford (Mo.), 39 Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 40 Edwardsville (Ill.), 43 Rock Island (Ill.), 48 Newark (Ohio), 51 Lincoln Christian (Lincoln, Neb.), 52 Arbor Prep (Ypsilanti, Mich.), 58

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Duncanville (Texas), 8 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 9 Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 16 Amarillo (Texas), 22 Fayetteville (Ark.), 24 Little Rock Central (Ark.), 34 North Little Rock (Ark.), 38 Argyle (Texas), 42 Clear Springs (Texas), 47 Canyon (Texas), 66

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska