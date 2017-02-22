Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 14

The Super 25 Computer Girls Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — East, South, Midwest, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
SUPER 25 COMPUTER: Full rankings searachable by state
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
- Saint John’s (Washington, D.C.), 5
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 11
- Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 23
- McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 28
- Minersville (Pa.), 33
- Manasquan (N.J.), 37
- Ursuline Academy (Wilmington, Del.), 41
- National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, Md.), 55
- St. John Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.), 56
- Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 63
SOUTH
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 1
- Miami Country Day (Fla.), 7
- Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 10
- Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 13
- Butler (Louisville, Ky.), 15
- Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 18
- Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 19
- Male (Louisville, Ky.), 21
- Norcross (Ga.), 27
- Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.), 36
MIDWEST
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota
- Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 6
- Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), 26
- North Central (Indianapolis), 30
- Strafford (Mo.), 39
- Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 40
- Edwardsville (Ill.), 43
- Rock Island (Ill.), 48
- Newark (Ohio), 51
- Lincoln Christian (Lincoln, Neb.), 52
- Arbor Prep (Ypsilanti, Mich.), 58
FRONTIER
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Duncanville (Texas), 8
- Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 9
- Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 16
- Amarillo (Texas), 22
- Fayetteville (Ark.), 24
- Little Rock Central (Ark.), 34
- North Little Rock (Ark.), 38
- Argyle (Texas), 42
- Clear Springs (Texas), 47
- Canyon (Texas), 66
PACIFIC
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska
- Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.), 2
- Centennial (Las Vegas), 3
- Archbishop Mitty (San Jose), 4
- Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), 12
- Long Beach Poly (Calif.), 14
- Etiwanda (Calif.), 17
- Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 20
- Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), 25
- Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland), 29
- Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.), 31