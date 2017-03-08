Menu

girls basketball

Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 16

The Super 25 Computer Girls Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — East, South, Midwest, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

SUPER 25 COMPUTER: Full rankings searachable by state

EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

  1. Saint John’s (Washington, D.C.), 5
  2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 11
  3. Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 21
  4. McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 27
  5. St. Rose (Belmar, N.J.), 38
  6. Ursuline Academy (Wilmington, Del.), 39
  7. National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, Md.), 44
  8. Manasquan (N.J.), 48
  9. St. John Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.), 63
  10. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 65

SOUTH
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

  1. Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 3
  2. Miami Country Day (Fla.), 6
  3. Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 8
  4. Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 14
  5. Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 17
  6. Norcross (Ga.), 23
  7. Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.), 32
  8. Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 35
  9. McEachern (Ga.), 45
  10. Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 49

MIDWEST
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

  1. Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 10
  2. Butler (Louisville), 16
  3. Edwardsville (Ill.), 19
  4. Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), 24
  5. Strafford (Mo.), 28
  6. Elk River (Minn.), 30
  7. North Central (Indianapolis), 31
  8. Male (Louisville), 36
  9. Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 43
  10. Lincoln Christian (Neb.), 46

FRONTIER
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Duncanville (Texas), 7
  2. Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 9
  3. Fayetteville (Ark.), 15
  4. Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 20
  5. Amarillo (Texas), 22
  6. Canyon (Texas), 26
  7. North Little Rock (Ark.), 34
  8. Argyle (Texas), 42
  9. Little Rock Central (Ark.), 47
  10. Clear Springs (Texas), 58

PACIFIC
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska

  1. Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.), 1
  2. Centennial (Las Vegas), 2
  3. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose), 4
  4. Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), 12
  5. Long Beach Poly (Calif.), 13
  6. Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), 18
  7. Etiwanda (Calif.), 25
  8. Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.), 29
  9. Windward (Los Angeles), 33
  10. Harvard-Westlake (Hollywood, Calif.), 37

Super 25 

