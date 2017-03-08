Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 16

The Super 25 Computer Girls Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — East, South, Midwest, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
SUPER 25 COMPUTER: Full rankings searachable by state
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
- Saint John’s (Washington, D.C.), 5
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 11
- Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 21
- McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 27
- St. Rose (Belmar, N.J.), 38
- Ursuline Academy (Wilmington, Del.), 39
- National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, Md.), 44
- Manasquan (N.J.), 48
- St. John Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.), 63
- Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 65
SOUTH
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 3
- Miami Country Day (Fla.), 6
- Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 8
- Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 14
- Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 17
- Norcross (Ga.), 23
- Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.), 32
- Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 35
- McEachern (Ga.), 45
- Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 49
MIDWEST
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota
- Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 10
- Butler (Louisville), 16
- Edwardsville (Ill.), 19
- Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), 24
- Strafford (Mo.), 28
- Elk River (Minn.), 30
- North Central (Indianapolis), 31
- Male (Louisville), 36
- Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 43
- Lincoln Christian (Neb.), 46
FRONTIER
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Duncanville (Texas), 7
- Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 9
- Fayetteville (Ark.), 15
- Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 20
- Amarillo (Texas), 22
- Canyon (Texas), 26
- North Little Rock (Ark.), 34
- Argyle (Texas), 42
- Little Rock Central (Ark.), 47
- Clear Springs (Texas), 58
PACIFIC
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska
- Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.), 1
- Centennial (Las Vegas), 2
- Archbishop Mitty (San Jose), 4
- Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), 12
- Long Beach Poly (Calif.), 13
- Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), 18
- Etiwanda (Calif.), 25
- Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.), 29
- Windward (Los Angeles), 33
- Harvard-Westlake (Hollywood, Calif.), 37