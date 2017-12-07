Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 2

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
MORE: Computer rankings searchable by state
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. John’s (Washington D.C.), 5
- Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.), 14
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 22
- Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 23
- McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 34
- Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 39
- Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 45
- National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, Md.), 48
- Cardinal O’Hara (Philadelphia), 63
- Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), 65
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 3
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 6
- Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 13
- Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 15
- Buford (Ga.), 21
- Winter Haven (Fla.), 31
- Hoover (Ala.), 41
- Norcross (Ga.), 44
- Miami Country Day, 49
- Collins Hill (Ga.), 56
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Duncanville (Texas), 2
- Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 8
- Canyon (Texas), 11
- Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 18
- Amarillo (Texas), 24
- Plano (Texas), 25
- DeSoto (Texas), 26
- Fayetteville (Ark.), 33
- South Grand Prairie (Texas), 52
- North Little Rock (Ark.), 53
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 1
- Centennial (Las Vegas), 4
- Windward (Los Angeles), 10
- Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.), 12
- Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.), 16
- St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 17
- Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), 19
- Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 37
- Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 40
- Harvard Westlake (North Hollywood, Calif.), 42
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Carmel (Ind.), 7
- Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 9
- Butler (Louisville), 20
- North Central (Indianapolis), 27
- Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 28
- Pike (Indianapolis), 29
- Male (Louisville), 30
- Eastview (Apple Valley, Minn.), 32
- Mercer County (Ky.), 35
- Edwardsville (Ill.), 36