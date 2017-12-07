Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 2

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

St. John’s (Washington D.C.), 5 Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.), 14 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 22 Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 23 McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 34 Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 39 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 45 National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, Md.), 48 Cardinal O’Hara (Philadelphia), 63 Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), 65

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 3 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 6 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 13 Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 15 Buford (Ga.), 21 Winter Haven (Fla.), 31 Hoover (Ala.), 41 Norcross (Ga.), 44 Miami Country Day, 49 Collins Hill (Ga.), 56

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Duncanville (Texas), 2 Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 8 Canyon (Texas), 11 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 18 Amarillo (Texas), 24 Plano (Texas), 25 DeSoto (Texas), 26 Fayetteville (Ark.), 33 South Grand Prairie (Texas), 52 North Little Rock (Ark.), 53

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 1 Centennial (Las Vegas), 4 Windward (Los Angeles), 10 Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.), 12 Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.), 16 St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 17 Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), 19 Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 37 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 40 Harvard Westlake (North Hollywood, Calif.), 42

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.