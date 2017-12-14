Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 3

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

St. John’s (Washington D.C.), 4 Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), 15 Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.), 20 Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 26 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 39 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 41 McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 43 Good Counsel (Olney, Md.), 56 National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, Md.), 60 Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 62

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 3 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 7 Buford (Ga.), 11 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 12 Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 14 Winter Haven (Fla.), 18 Hoover (Ala.), 36 Westridge Academy (Kernersville, N.C.), 42 Collins Hill (Ga.), 45 Wesleyan (Norcross, Ga.), 46

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Duncanville (Texas), 1 Canyon (Texas), 10 Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 13 DeSoto (Texas), 17 Plano (Texas), 21 Amarillo (Texas), 23 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 25 Fayetteville (Ark.), 34 Cedar Hill (Texas), 35 North Little Rock (Ark.), 38

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 2 Centennial (Las Vegas), 5 Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.), 9 Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), 16 Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.), 22 Windward (Los Angeles), 27 Sacred Heart Cathedral (San Francisco), 29 Harvard Westlake (North Hollywood, Calif.), 32 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 37 Cardinal Newman (Santa Rosa, Calif.), 40

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.