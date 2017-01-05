Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 7

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 6 Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 25 Frances Academy (Baltimore), 36 McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 37 Pascack Valley (Hillsdale, N.J.), 46 North Alleghany (Wexford, Pa.), 47 Bishop Feehan (Attleboro, Mass.), 57 Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 59 Tabor Academy (Marion, Mass.), 67 Cardinal O’Hara (Philadelphia), 76

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 2 Miami Country Day (Fla.), 8 Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 13 Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 17 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 18 Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 25 Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 40 Hazel Green (Ala.), 45 Ribault (Jacksonville), 49 Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, Va.), 54

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 3 North Central (Indianapolis), 5 Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 12 Homstead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), 20 Edwardsville (Ill.), 23 Apple Valley (Minn.), 24 Butler (Louisville), 30 Male (Louisville), 32 Carmel (Ind.), 34 Homewood-Flossmoor (Flossmoor, Ill.), 39

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Duncanville (Texas), 11 Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 16 North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.), 22 Fayetteville (Ark.), 26 Amarillo (Texas), 29 Little Rock Central (Little Rock, Ark.), 35 Euless Trinity (Euless, Texas), 42 Clear Springs (Texas), 43 Indianola (Iowa), 50 Argyle (Texas), 52

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska