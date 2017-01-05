Menu

girls basketball

Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 7

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

  1. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 6
  2. Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 25
  3. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 36
  4. McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 37
  5. Pascack Valley (Hillsdale, N.J.), 46
  6. North Alleghany (Wexford, Pa.), 47
  7. Bishop Feehan (Attleboro, Mass.), 57
  8. Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 59
  9. Tabor Academy (Marion, Mass.), 67
  10. Cardinal O’Hara (Philadelphia), 76

SOUTH
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

  1. Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 2
  2. Miami Country Day (Fla.), 8
  3. Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 13
  4. Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 17
  5. Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 18
  6. Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 25
  7. Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 40
  8. Hazel Green (Ala.), 45
  9. Ribault (Jacksonville), 49
  10. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, Va.), 54

MIDWEST
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

  1. Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 3
  2. North Central (Indianapolis), 5
  3. Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 12
  4. Homstead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), 20
  5. Edwardsville (Ill.), 23
  6. Apple Valley (Minn.), 24
  7. Butler (Louisville), 30
  8. Male (Louisville), 32
  9. Carmel (Ind.), 34
  10. Homewood-Flossmoor (Flossmoor, Ill.), 39

FRONTIER
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Duncanville (Texas), 11
  2. Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 16
  3. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.), 22
  4. Fayetteville (Ark.), 26
  5. Amarillo (Texas), 29
  6. Little Rock Central (Little Rock, Ark.), 35
  7. Euless Trinity (Euless, Texas), 42
  8. Clear Springs (Texas), 43
  9. Indianola (Iowa), 50
  10. Argyle (Texas), 52

PACIFIC
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska

  1. Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.), 1
  2. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 4
  3. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 7
  4. Centennial (Las Vegas), 10
  5. Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), 14
  6. Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.), 21
  7. Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 27
  8. Etiwanda (Calif.), 28
  9. Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland), 31
  10. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 33

