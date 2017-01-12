Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 8

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

MORE: Complete computer rankings searchable by state

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

1. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 4

2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 15

3. Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 32

4. McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 36

5. Passack Valley (Hillsdale, N.J.), 52

6. St. Rose (Belmar, N.J.), 53

7. Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 59

8. Tabor Academy (Marion, Mass.), 58

9. Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.), 61

10. Manasquan (N.J.), 66

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

1. Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 2

2. Miami Country Day (Fla.), 8

3. Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 13

4. Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 17

5. Norcross (Ga.), 18

6. Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 19

7. Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 33

8. McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 50

9. Highland Springs (Va.), 51

10. Hazel Green (Ala.), 54

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

1. Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 3

2. North Central (Indianapolis), 7

3. Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 12

4. Butler (Louisville), 21

5. Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), 23

6. Indianola (Iowa), 25

7. Carmel (Ind.), 28

8. Edwardsville (Ill.), 31

9. Elk River (Minn.), 35

10. Male (Louisville), 39

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

1. Duncanville (Texas), 9

2. Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 10

3. Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 16

4. North Little Rock (Ark.), 24

5. Fayetteville (Ark.), 27

6. Amarillo (Texas), 29

7. Euless Trinity (Euless, Texas), 34

8. Little Rock Central (Ark.), 38

9. Clear Springs (Texas), 41

10. Sentinel (Mont.), 45

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska

1. Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.), 1

2. St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 5

3. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 6

4. Centennial (Las Vegas), 11

5. Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), 14

6. Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), 20

7. Long Beach Poly (Calif.), 22

8. Etiwanda (Calif.), 26

9. Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 30

10. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 37