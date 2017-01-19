Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 9

The Super 25 Computer Girls Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 6 St. Frances (Baltimore), 18 Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 32 McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 36 Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 38 Manasquan (N.J.), 41 Saint Rose (Belmar, N.J.), 42 Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 47 Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 62 Ursuline Academy (Wilmington, Del.), 63

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 2 Miami Country Day (Miami), 7 Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 9 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 16 Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 27 Norcross (Ga.), 30 Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 32 Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, Va.), 50 Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.), 55 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 61

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 5 North Central (Indianapolis), 8 Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 13 Indianola (Iowa), 17 Butler (Louisville), 20 Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), 21 Elk River (Minn.), 26 Carmel (Ind.), 28 Male (Louisville), 31 Edwardsville (Ill.), 35

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 10 Duncanville (Texas), 11 Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 23 North Little Rock (Ark.), 25 Amarillo (Texas), 29 Fayetteville (Ark.), 34 Euless Trinity (Trinity, Texas), 37 Clear Springs (Texas), 45 Sentinel (Missoula, Mont.), 46 Argyle (Texas), 48

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska