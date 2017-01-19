Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 9

The Super 25 Computer Girls Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
SUPER 25 COMPUTER: Full rankings searachable by state
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
- St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 6
- St. Frances (Baltimore), 18
- McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 36
- Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 38
- Manasquan (N.J.), 41
- Saint Rose (Belmar, N.J.), 42
- Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 47
- Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 62
- Ursuline Academy (Wilmington, Del.), 63
SOUTH
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 2
- Miami Country Day (Miami), 7
- Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 9
- Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 16
- Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 27
- Norcross (Ga.), 30
- Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 32
- Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, Va.), 50
- Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.), 55
- McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 61
MIDWEST
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota
- Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 5
- North Central (Indianapolis), 8
- Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 13
- Indianola (Iowa), 17
- Butler (Louisville), 20
- Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), 21
- Elk River (Minn.), 26
- Carmel (Ind.), 28
- Male (Louisville), 31
- Edwardsville (Ill.), 35
FRONTIER
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 10
- Duncanville (Texas), 11
- Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 23
- North Little Rock (Ark.), 25
- Amarillo (Texas), 29
- Fayetteville (Ark.), 34
- Euless Trinity (Trinity, Texas), 37
- Clear Springs (Texas), 45
- Sentinel (Missoula, Mont.), 46
- Argyle (Texas), 48
PACIFIC
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska
- Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.), 1
- Centennial (Las Vegas), 3
- Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 4
- Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), 12
- Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), 14
- Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 15
- Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.), 19
- Central Valley (Verdale, Wash.), 22
- Etiwanda (Calif.), 24
- Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 33
