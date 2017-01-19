Menu

girls basketball

Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 9

The Super 25 Computer Girls Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

SUPER 25 COMPUTER: Full rankings searachable by state

EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

  1. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 6
  2. St. Frances (Baltimore), 18
  3. Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 32
  4. McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 36
  5. Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 38
  6. Manasquan (N.J.), 41
  7. Saint Rose (Belmar, N.J.), 42
  8. Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 47
  9. Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 62
  10. Ursuline Academy (Wilmington, Del.), 63

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

  1. Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 2
  2. Miami Country Day (Miami), 7
  3. Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 9
  4. Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 16
  5. Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 27
  6. Norcross (Ga.), 30
  7. Monacan (Richmond, Va.), 32
  8. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, Va.), 50
  9. Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.), 55
  10. McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 61

MIDWEST
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

  1. Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 5
  2. North Central (Indianapolis), 8
  3. Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), 13
  4. Indianola (Iowa), 17
  5. Butler (Louisville), 20
  6. Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), 21
  7. Elk River (Minn.), 26
  8. Carmel (Ind.), 28
  9. Male (Louisville), 31
  10. Edwardsville (Ill.), 35

FRONTIER
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 10
  2. Duncanville (Texas), 11
  3. Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 23
  4. North Little Rock (Ark.), 25
  5. Amarillo (Texas), 29
  6. Fayetteville (Ark.), 34
  7. Euless Trinity (Trinity, Texas), 37
  8. Clear Springs (Texas), 45
  9. Sentinel (Missoula, Mont.), 46
  10. Argyle (Texas), 48

PACIFIC
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska

  1. Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.), 1
  2. Centennial (Las Vegas), 3
  3. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 4
  4. Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), 12
  5. Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), 14
  6. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 15
  7. Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.), 19
  8. Central Valley (Verdale, Wash.), 22
  9. Etiwanda (Calif.), 24
  10. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 33

