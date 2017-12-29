Super 25 Computer: Who was top-ranked football team in each state?

As we close the book on another football season, we took a look at the state-by-state rankings according to the Super 25 Computer.

The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory was also factored in.

Here is the top-ranked team in each state.

Alabama: Pinson Valley

Alaska: Soldotna

Arizona: Chandler

Arkansas: Greenwood

California: Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

Colorado: Pomona (Arvada)

Connecticut: Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, Ct.)

Delaware: Smyrna

District of Columbia: St. John’s College

Florida: IMG Academy (Bradenton)

Georgia: Rome

Hawaii: Saint Louis (Honolulu)

Idaho: Highland (Pocatello)

Illinois: Lincoln Way East (Frankfort)

Indiana: Ben Davis (Indianapolis)

Iowa: Dowling (West Des Moines)

Kansas: Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)

Kentucky: Trinity (Louisville)

Louisiana: University Lab (Baton Rouge)

Maine: Marshwood (Eliot)

Maryland: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

Massachusetts: Everett

Michigan: Muskegon

Minnesota: Eden Prairie

Mississippi: West Point

Missouri: Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

Montana: Lincoln County (Eureka)

Nebraska: York

Nevada: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

New Hampshire: Winnacunnet (Hampton)

New Jersey: Bergen Catholic (Oradell)

New Mexico: Manzano (Albuquerque)

New York: Curtis (Staten Island)

North Carolina: Wake Forest

North Dakota: West Fargo

Ohio: Pickerington Central

Oklahoma: Owasso

Oregon: Clackamas

Pennsylvania: Pine-Richland (Gibsonia)

Rhode Island: North Kingstown

South Carolina: South Pointe (Rock Hill)

South Dakota: Washington (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee: Brentwood Academy

Texas: Allen

Utah: Bingham (South Jordan)

Vermont: St. Johnsbury Academy

Virginia: Colonial Forge (Stafford)

Washington: Richland

West Virginia: Martinsburg

Wisconsin: Kimberly

Wyoming: Sheridan