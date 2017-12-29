Super 25 Computer: Who was top-ranked football team in each state?

As we close the book on another football season, we took a look at the state-by-state rankings according to the Super 25 Computer.
The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory was also factored in.
Here is the top-ranked team in each state.
For more, click here and use the dropdown to select the state for full rankings.
Alabama: Pinson Valley
Alaska: Soldotna
Arizona: Chandler
Arkansas: Greenwood
California: Mater Dei (Santa Ana)
Colorado: Pomona (Arvada)
Connecticut: Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, Ct.)
Delaware: Smyrna
District of Columbia: St. John’s College
Florida: IMG Academy (Bradenton)
Georgia: Rome
Hawaii: Saint Louis (Honolulu)
Idaho: Highland (Pocatello)
Illinois: Lincoln Way East (Frankfort)
Indiana: Ben Davis (Indianapolis)
Iowa: Dowling (West Des Moines)
Kansas: Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)
Kentucky: Trinity (Louisville)
Louisiana: University Lab (Baton Rouge)
Maine: Marshwood (Eliot)
Maryland: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
Massachusetts: Everett
Michigan: Muskegon
Minnesota: Eden Prairie
Mississippi: West Point
Missouri: Christian Brothers (St. Louis)
Montana: Lincoln County (Eureka)
Nebraska: York
Nevada: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
New Hampshire: Winnacunnet (Hampton)
New Jersey: Bergen Catholic (Oradell)
New Mexico: Manzano (Albuquerque)
New York: Curtis (Staten Island)
North Carolina: Wake Forest
North Dakota: West Fargo
Ohio: Pickerington Central
Oklahoma: Owasso
Oregon: Clackamas
Pennsylvania: Pine-Richland (Gibsonia)
Rhode Island: North Kingstown
South Carolina: South Pointe (Rock Hill)
South Dakota: Washington (Sioux Falls)
Tennessee: Brentwood Academy
Texas: Allen
Utah: Bingham (South Jordan)
Vermont: St. Johnsbury Academy
Virginia: Colonial Forge (Stafford)
Washington: Richland
West Virginia: Martinsburg
Wisconsin: Kimberly
Wyoming: Sheridan