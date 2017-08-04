Meet the past Super 25 football champions

USA TODAY Sports will name its 36th annual Super 25 football champion this season.

The initial Super 25 football rankings debuted in USA TODAY shortly after the newspaper’s inception in 1982.

Over the years, hundreds of teams have appeared in the rankings, but here are the 35 that can say they were the best in the nation with another to be added to the list in December.

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) is attempting to become the first school to four-peat since De La Salle’s amazing run of four in a row and five in six years from 1998 to 2003.

1982: Moeller, Cincinnati (13-0)

1983: Berwick, Pa. (13-0)

1984: Valdosta, Ga., (15-0)

1985: East St. Louis (Ill.) Senior (14-0)

1986: Valdosta, Ga. (15-0)

1987: North Hills,Pittsburgh (13-0)

1988: Pine Forest, Pensacola, Fla.

1989: Cleveland St. Ignatius (13-0)

1990: Lawton (Okla) Eisenhower (14-0)

1991: LaGrange, Ga. (15-0)

1992: Berwick, Pa. (15-0)

1993: St. Ignatius, Cleveland (14-0)

1994: Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (14-0)

1995: Berwick, Pa. (15-0)

1996: Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (14-0)

1997: McKinley, Canton, Ohio (14-0)

1998: De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (12-0)

1999: Lee, Midland, Texas (15-0)

2000: De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (13-0)

2001: De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (12-0)

2002: De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (13-0)

2003: De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (13-0)

2004: Southlake (Texas) Carroll (16-0)

2005: Lakeland, Fla. (15-0)

2006: Southlake (Texas) Carroll (16-0)

2007: Northwestern, Miami, Fla. (15-0)

2008: St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (15-0)

2009: Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J. (12-0)

2010: South Panola, Batesville, Miss. (15-0)

2011: Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J. (11-0)

2012: John Curtis, River Ridge, La. (14-0)

2013: Booker T. Washington, Miami (14-0)

2014: Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (15-0)

2015: Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (15-0)

2016: Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (15-0)