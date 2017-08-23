By: Jim Halley, USA TODAY High School Sports | August 23, 2017

Here is the Super 25 football schedule for Aug. 24-26.

All times ET

Thursday

No. 17 Miami Central, Miami (0-0) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood), 7:30

Friday

No. 1 Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (0-0) at Bishop Amat (La Puente), 10.

No. 3 St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (0-0) at No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), 7 (ESPNU).

No. 4 Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (0-0) vs. No. 6 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 9 (ESPN).

No. 9. Hoover, Ala. (0-0) at Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), 7:30.

No. 10 De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (0-0) at Amador Valley (Pleasanton), 10.

No. 11. South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (1-0) at Nation Ford (Fort Mill), 7:30.

No. 12 East, Salt Lake City (1-0) at Bingham (South Jordan), 9.

No. 13 Centennial, Corona, Calif. (0-0) vs. Pittsburg, 10.

No. 14 Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (1-0) at Father Ryan (Nashville), 8.

No. 20 Ben Davis, Indianapolis (1-0) vs. Avon, 7.

No. 21 Carol City, Miami Gardens, Fla. (0-0) vs. Deerfield Beach, 7

No. 24 Pearl, Miss. (1-0) vs. Warren Central (Vicksburg), 8.

No. 25 Trinity, Louisville (1-0) at Warren Central (Indianapolis),7.

Saturday

No. 2 IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (0-0) at No. 7 Chandler, Ariz., 10:30 p.m. (ESPNU).

No. 19 St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (0-0) vs. Jones (Orlando), 2.