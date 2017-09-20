Super 25 football schedule, Sept. 21-23

Below is the Super 25 football schedule for games between Sept. 21-23. All times Eastern.
RANKINGS: Super 25 Expert | Super 25 Computer
RELATED: Vote for the Super 25 Game of the Week
1. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (4-0)
Saturday at St. Mary’s (Stockton), 10.
2. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (2-0)
Friday vs. No. 5 Miami Central (Miami), 7:30.
3. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (2-0)
Idle. Next: Monday vs. Stranahan (Fort Lauderdale), 7.
4. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (3-1)
Saturday at No. 18 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.), 2.
5. Miami Central, Miami (3-0)
Friday at No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton), 7:30.
6. Allen, Texas (3-0)
Idle. Next: Sept. 29 vs. McKinney Boyd (McKinney).
7. South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (4-0)
Friday vs. Shelby, N.C., 7:30.
8. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (2-0)
Friday vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood), 7:30.
9. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (4-0)
Friday at Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville), 7:30.
10. Centennial, Corona, Calif. (3-1)
Idle. Next: Oct. 6 at Roosevelt (Eastvale), 10.
11. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (2-2)
Saturday vs. Bonanza (Las Vegas), 1.
12. St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (3-0)
Friday at Archbishop Carroll (Radnor), 7:30.
13. Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (3-0)
Friday vs. International School of Broward (Hollywood, Fla.), 7:30.
14. DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (3-1)
Friday vs. Friendship Collegiate (Washington, D.C.), 7.
15. Ben Davis, Indianapolis (4-0)
Friday at Lawrence North (Indianapolis), 7.
16. De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (3-1)
Saturday vs. Central (Fresno), 10:30.
17. Judson, Converse, Texas (3-0)
Friday at New Braunfels, 8:30.
18. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (1-1)
Saturday vs. No. 4 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), 2.
19. Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (5-0)
Friday at Westlake (Saratoga Springs), 9.
20. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (4-0)
Friday at Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati), 7.
21. Trinity, Louisville (5-0)
Friday at Jeffersontown, 7.
22. Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala. (3-0)
Friday vs. Buckhorn (New Market), 8.
23. St. Frances, Baltimore (3-0)
Friday at Calvert Hall (Baltimore), 7.
24. Pearl, Miss. (5-0)
Friday at Petal, 8.
25. Union, Tulsa (3-0)
Thursday vs. Edmond North (Edmond), 7.