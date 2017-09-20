Super 25 football schedule, Sept. 21-23

Below is the Super 25 football schedule for games between Sept. 21-23. All times Eastern.

1. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (4-0)

Saturday at St. Mary’s (Stockton), 10.

2. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (2-0)

Friday vs. No. 5 Miami Central (Miami), 7:30.

3. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (2-0)

Idle. Next: Monday vs. Stranahan (Fort Lauderdale), 7.

4. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (3-1)

Saturday at No. 18 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.), 2.

5. Miami Central, Miami (3-0)

Friday at No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton), 7:30.

6. Allen, Texas (3-0)

Idle. Next: Sept. 29 vs. McKinney Boyd (McKinney).

7. South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (4-0)

Friday vs. Shelby, N.C., 7:30.

8. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (2-0)

Friday vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood), 7:30.

9. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (4-0)

Friday at Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville), 7:30.

10. Centennial, Corona, Calif. (3-1)

Idle. Next: Oct. 6 at Roosevelt (Eastvale), 10.

11. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (2-2)

Saturday vs. Bonanza (Las Vegas), 1.

12. St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (3-0)

Friday at Archbishop Carroll (Radnor), 7:30.

13. Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (3-0)

Friday vs. International School of Broward (Hollywood, Fla.), 7:30.

14. DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (3-1)

Friday vs. Friendship Collegiate (Washington, D.C.), 7.

15. Ben Davis, Indianapolis (4-0)

Friday at Lawrence North (Indianapolis), 7.

16. De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (3-1)

Saturday vs. Central (Fresno), 10:30.

17. Judson, Converse, Texas (3-0)

Friday at New Braunfels, 8:30.

18. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (1-1)

Saturday vs. No. 4 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), 2.

19. Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (5-0)

Friday at Westlake (Saratoga Springs), 9.

20. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (4-0)

Friday at Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati), 7.

21. Trinity, Louisville (5-0)

Friday at Jeffersontown, 7.

22. Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala. (3-0)

Friday vs. Buckhorn (New Market), 8.

23. St. Frances, Baltimore (3-0)

Friday at Calvert Hall (Baltimore), 7.

24. Pearl, Miss. (5-0)

Friday at Petal, 8.

25. Union, Tulsa (3-0)

Thursday vs. Edmond North (Edmond), 7.