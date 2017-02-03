Super 25 football teams lining up tough national opponents

Now that signing day is out of the way, some of the top high school football teams in the country are looking to improve their schedules for next season. Because of the nature of region schedules, many of the top national games come early.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), which finished last season at No. 2 in the Super 25 high school football rankings, doesn’t have a region schedule, so the Ascemders are always looking for a national opponent.

Some of the opponents already reported on IMG’s schedule include: 6A state champion Carol City (Miami) in a preseason game on Aug. 18; CIF Southern Section runner-up Centennial (Corona, Calif.) in the Honor Bowl in San Diego on Sept. 1; at two-time Utah 4A state champion East (Salt Lake City) in October, and at 7A semifinalist Venice, Fla., in week 7. The Ascenders will also play at Alabama 7A champion Hoover.

“We’ve got some really good games,” IMG coach Kevin Wright said. “This will be the best schedule we’ve ever played as far as quality of opponents, especially in the state of Florida. We’re really excited about the four or five teams we will play in Florida that are traditional national powers, but I can’t say who everyone is yet.”

Three-time defending Super 25 champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) now has six region games, not five, as in past years, but that didn’t limit the Gaels much in their national scheduling. The Gaels, who have won 54 consecutive games, lose quarterback Tate Martell to Ohio State but already have a replacement on the team in Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who played receiver last season.

As already reported by MaxPreps, Bishop Gorman will play De La Salle (Concord, Calif.), which was its state runner-up last season, California Southern Section runner-up Mater Dei (Santa Ana), and three-time Washington Catholic Athletic League champion DeMatha.

To that group, the Gaels recently added Miami Central (Miami), which won four straight state titles from 2011-2015.

“We have a chance but we’re always trying to set up the toughest schedule we can play,” Bishop Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez said. “I really like this group (of players) that we’ve got.”

One of IMG’s opponents last season, Georgia AAAAAAA state champion Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), won’t be playing the Ascenders again, but have a strong schedule regardless. The Rams, who were the No. 7 team in the Super 25, open with Hoover at home on Aug. 25, play state contender McEachern (Powder Springs) the following week, then travel to Shreveport, La., on Sept. 9 to take on John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.), a traditional national powerhouse. Three weeks later, Grayson will play Alabama 6A champion Ramsay (Birmingham).

“I think the fans and the kids probably get a little more excited when you’re playing somebody that you’re not as familiar with,” Grayson coach Jeff Herron said. “We had a huge contingent of fans that drove to Hoover this year and our largest crowd was for IMG this year.”

Mater Dei finished as the No. 9 team and a Southern Section Div. I finalist and the Monarchs return elite quarterback J.T. Daniels.

“In what people here call Week One, Bishop Gorman is going to come here,” Monarchs coach Bruce Rollinson. “That should be a good game. I’m pretty sure we’re supposedly playing Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.). Then I have to get another game and they’re not exactly lining up to play me. I guess I’ll go to StubHub and play the Chargers, I don’t know.”