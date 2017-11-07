USA Today Sports

Super 25 Football Top Performers: Week 12

Photo: Jenna Watson, IndyStar

Super 25

With Week 12 in the books, check out the top performers from Super 25 teams.

Team Pos. Player Stats Result Opp.
No. 1 Mater Dei (CA) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 5 REC, 125 YDS, 2 TDS win Servite
No. 1 Mater Dei (CA) QB J.T. Daniels 25-32, 346 YDS, 5 TDs win Servite
No. 1 Mater Dei (CA) RB Chris Street 9 RUSH, 51 YDS, 2 TDs win Servite
No. 1 Mater Dei (CA) ATH Bru McCoy 4 REC, 55 YDS, 3 TDs win Servite
No. 1 Mater Dei (CA) WR CJ Parks 5 REC, 112 YDS win Servite
No. 2 IMG (FL) RB Trey Sanders 76 YDS, 2 TDs win Hoover
No. 2 IMG (FL) RB Noah Cain 106 RUSH YDS win Hoover
No. 3 Allen (TX) WR Carson Shleker 5 REC, 101 YDS, TD win Plano East
No. 3 Allen (TX) RB Brock Sturges 119 RUSH YDS, 2 TDs win Plano East
No. 3 Allen (TX) QB Grant Tisdale 3 PASS TDs win Plano East
No. 4 American Heritage (FL) DB Daryl Porter Jr. INT win Cocobut Creek
No. 5 South Pointe (SC) QB Derion Kendrick 5-7, 164 TOT YDS, 2 TDs win Midland Valley
No. 5 South Pointe (SC) RB Joe Ervin 143 RUSH YDS, 4 TOT TDs win Midland Valley
No. 7 Centennial (CA) QB Tanner McKee 9-15, 187 YDS, 3 TDs win King
No. 7 Centennial (CA) RB Octavio Cortes RUSH TD win King
No. 7 Centennial (CA) WR Jace Pressley 2 REC, 66 YDS, 2 TDs win King
No. 7 Centennial (CA) QB Arturo Herrera REC TD win King
No. 7 Centennial (CA) PK Derrick Valencia 8-8 PAT win King
No. 7 Centennial (CA) ATH Chris Venable 3 REC, 59 YDS, TD win King
No. 7 Centennial (CA) RB Nicholas Floyd 2 RUSH, 67 YDS, 2 TDs win King
No. 8 St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) QB Marquez McCray RUSH TD, TD REC win Father Judge
No. 9 Trinity (KY) ATH Rondale Moore 95 REC, YDS, 3 TOT TDs win Seneca
No. 9 Trinity (KY) QB Nick Bohn 9-9, 134 YDS, 4 TDs win Seneca
No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV) QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson 10-14, 307 YDS, 4 TDs win Palo Verde
No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV) WR Cedric Tillman Jr 3 REC, 99 YDS win Palo Verde
No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV) TE Brevin Jordan 4 REC, 161 YDS, 2 TDs win Palo Verde
No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV) WR Jalen Nailor 2 REC, 33 YDS, TD win Palo Verde
No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV) RB Amod Cianelli 5 CAR, 89 YDS, 2 TDs win Palo Verde
No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV) WR Jimmy Telles 14 YD REC TD win Palo Verde
No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV) DE Adam Plant FUM REC win Palo Verde
No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV) RB Ikaika Ragsdale 10 CAR, 73 YDS win Palo Verde
No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV) CB Jordan Lee INT, 2 TCK win Palo Verde
No. 11 Bingham (UT) WR Brayden Cosper REC TD win Syracuse
No. 11 Bingham (UT) QB Ryan Wood PASS TD win Syracuse
No. 11 Bingham (UT) RB Braedon Wissler RUSH TD win Syracuse
No. 11 Bingham (UT) RB Amoni Kaili RUSH TD win Syracuse
No. 11 Bingham (UT) LB Jakobi Matagi 30 YD INT RET TD win Syracuse
No. 12 Ben Davis (IN) QB Reese Taylor 15-19, 289 TOT YDS, TD win Warren Central
No. 12 Ben Davis (IN) RB Johnny Adams 13 RUSH, 177 YDS, TD win Warren Central
No. 12 Ben Davis (IN) RB Joey Person 2 RUSH TDs win Warren Central
No. 14 St. John Bosco (CA) RB George Holani 10 RUSH, 127 YDS, TD win JSerra
No. 14 St. John Bosco (CA) WR Jake Bailey 8 REC, 165 YDS, TD win JSerra
No. 14 St. John Bosco (CA) QB D.J. Uiagalelei 17-25, 355 TOT YDS, 5 TDs win JSerra
No. 14 St. John Bosco (CA) WR Josh Delgado 4 REC, 100 YDS, 2 TDs win JSerra
No. 14 St. John Bosco (CA) ATH Keith Savage RUSH TD win JSerra
No. 15 De La Salle (CA) DB Taveis Marshall 2 INTS win San Ramon Valley
No. 16 St. John’s College (DC) WR Quinten Johnson 2 REC TDs win Gonzaga
No. 17 Wake Forest (NC) RB Marquis Dunn 2 RUSH TDs, TD REC win Heritage
No. 18 Hewitt-Trussville (AL) QB Paul Tyson 21-29, 322 YDS, 3 TDs win Florence
No. 18 Hewitt-Trussville (AL) RB Cameron Bledsoe 15 RUSH, 89 YDS, TD win Florence
No. 18 Hewitt-Trussville (AL) WR Dazalin Worsham 6 REC, 105 YDS, 2 TDs win Florence
No. 18 Hewitt-Trussville (AL) RB Elliott McElwain 13 RUSH, 135 YDS, 2 TDs; 9 REC, 133 YDS, TD win Florence
No. 19 Mission Viejo (CA) ILB/OLB Christian LaValle INT win San Clemente
No. 19 Mission Viejo (CA) WR Austin Osborne 2 TD REC win San Clemente
No. 20 Union (OK) WR AK Wilson 10 REC, 140 YDS, 98-YD KO RET TD win Mustang
No. 21 Pearl (MS) WR/DB Tylan Knight 7 CAR, 39 YDS, TD; PUNT RET TD; 10 TCK, 2 SACKS win Brandon
No. 21 Pearl (MS) QB Jake Smithhart 11-18, 119 YDS; RUSH TD win Brandon
No. 21 Pearl (MS) WR/DB Johnquarise Patterson 6 REC, 46 YDS win Brandon
No. 21 Pearl (MS) RB Johnny Winston 15 CAR, 60 YDS, TD win Brandon
No. 21 Pearl (MS) WR Dylan Kelly 2 REC, 66 YDS win Brandon
No. 22 Duncanville (TX) ATH JaQuinden Jackson 2 PASS TDs; 3 RUSH TDs win MacArthur
No. 23 Archer (GA) QB Carter Peavy 4 PASS TDs win Shiloh
No. 24 Centennial (AZ) RB Zidane Thomas 3 RUSH TDs win Sunnyslope
No. 25 Katy (TX) RB Deondrick Glass 16 CAR, 209 YDS, 4 TDs win Strake Jesuit
No. 25 Katy (TX) RB Josh Oglesby 13 CAR, 77 YDS, TD win Strake Jesuit

 

