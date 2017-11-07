Super 25 Football Top Performers: Week 12

GridironCircuit.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports
With Week 12 in the books, check out the top performers from Super 25 teams.
|Team
|Pos.
|Player
|Stats
|Result
|Opp.
|No. 1 Mater Dei (CA)
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|5 REC, 125 YDS, 2 TDS
|win
|Servite
|No. 1 Mater Dei (CA)
|QB
|J.T. Daniels
|25-32, 346 YDS, 5 TDs
|win
|Servite
|No. 1 Mater Dei (CA)
|RB
|Chris Street
|9 RUSH, 51 YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|Servite
|No. 1 Mater Dei (CA)
|ATH
|Bru McCoy
|4 REC, 55 YDS, 3 TDs
|win
|Servite
|No. 1 Mater Dei (CA)
|WR
|CJ Parks
|5 REC, 112 YDS
|win
|Servite
|No. 2 IMG (FL)
|RB
|Trey Sanders
|76 YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|Hoover
|No. 2 IMG (FL)
|RB
|Noah Cain
|106 RUSH YDS
|win
|Hoover
|No. 3 Allen (TX)
|WR
|Carson Shleker
|5 REC, 101 YDS, TD
|win
|Plano East
|No. 3 Allen (TX)
|RB
|Brock Sturges
|119 RUSH YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|Plano East
|No. 3 Allen (TX)
|QB
|Grant Tisdale
|3 PASS TDs
|win
|Plano East
|No. 4 American Heritage (FL)
|DB
|Daryl Porter Jr.
|INT
|win
|Cocobut Creek
|No. 5 South Pointe (SC)
|QB
|Derion Kendrick
|5-7, 164 TOT YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|Midland Valley
|No. 5 South Pointe (SC)
|RB
|Joe Ervin
|143 RUSH YDS, 4 TOT TDs
|win
|Midland Valley
|No. 7 Centennial (CA)
|QB
|Tanner McKee
|9-15, 187 YDS, 3 TDs
|win
|King
|No. 7 Centennial (CA)
|RB
|Octavio Cortes
|RUSH TD
|win
|King
|No. 7 Centennial (CA)
|WR
|Jace Pressley
|2 REC, 66 YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|King
|No. 7 Centennial (CA)
|QB
|Arturo Herrera
|REC TD
|win
|King
|No. 7 Centennial (CA)
|PK
|Derrick Valencia
|8-8 PAT
|win
|King
|No. 7 Centennial (CA)
|ATH
|Chris Venable
|3 REC, 59 YDS, TD
|win
|King
|No. 7 Centennial (CA)
|RB
|Nicholas Floyd
|2 RUSH, 67 YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|King
|No. 8 St. Joseph’s Prep (PA)
|QB
|Marquez McCray
|RUSH TD, TD REC
|win
|Father Judge
|No. 9 Trinity (KY)
|ATH
|Rondale Moore
|95 REC, YDS, 3 TOT TDs
|win
|Seneca
|No. 9 Trinity (KY)
|QB
|Nick Bohn
|9-9, 134 YDS, 4 TDs
|win
|Seneca
|No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV)
|QB
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|10-14, 307 YDS, 4 TDs
|win
|Palo Verde
|No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV)
|WR
|Cedric Tillman Jr
|3 REC, 99 YDS
|win
|Palo Verde
|No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV)
|TE
|Brevin Jordan
|4 REC, 161 YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|Palo Verde
|No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV)
|WR
|Jalen Nailor
|2 REC, 33 YDS, TD
|win
|Palo Verde
|No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV)
|RB
|Amod Cianelli
|5 CAR, 89 YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|Palo Verde
|No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV)
|WR
|Jimmy Telles
|14 YD REC TD
|win
|Palo Verde
|No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV)
|DE
|Adam Plant
|FUM REC
|win
|Palo Verde
|No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV)
|RB
|Ikaika Ragsdale
|10 CAR, 73 YDS
|win
|Palo Verde
|No. 10 Bishop Gorman (NV)
|CB
|Jordan Lee
|INT, 2 TCK
|win
|Palo Verde
|No. 11 Bingham (UT)
|WR
|Brayden Cosper
|REC TD
|win
|Syracuse
|No. 11 Bingham (UT)
|QB
|Ryan Wood
|PASS TD
|win
|Syracuse
|No. 11 Bingham (UT)
|RB
|Braedon Wissler
|RUSH TD
|win
|Syracuse
|No. 11 Bingham (UT)
|RB
|Amoni Kaili
|RUSH TD
|win
|Syracuse
|No. 11 Bingham (UT)
|LB
|Jakobi Matagi
|30 YD INT RET TD
|win
|Syracuse
|No. 12 Ben Davis (IN)
|QB
|Reese Taylor
|15-19, 289 TOT YDS, TD
|win
|Warren Central
|No. 12 Ben Davis (IN)
|RB
|Johnny Adams
|13 RUSH, 177 YDS, TD
|win
|Warren Central
|No. 12 Ben Davis (IN)
|RB
|Joey Person
|2 RUSH TDs
|win
|Warren Central
|No. 14 St. John Bosco (CA)
|RB
|George Holani
|10 RUSH, 127 YDS, TD
|win
|JSerra
|No. 14 St. John Bosco (CA)
|WR
|Jake Bailey
|8 REC, 165 YDS, TD
|win
|JSerra
|No. 14 St. John Bosco (CA)
|QB
|D.J. Uiagalelei
|17-25, 355 TOT YDS, 5 TDs
|win
|JSerra
|No. 14 St. John Bosco (CA)
|WR
|Josh Delgado
|4 REC, 100 YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|JSerra
|No. 14 St. John Bosco (CA)
|ATH
|Keith Savage
|RUSH TD
|win
|JSerra
|No. 15 De La Salle (CA)
|DB
|Taveis Marshall
|2 INTS
|win
|San Ramon Valley
|No. 16 St. John’s College (DC)
|WR
|Quinten Johnson
|2 REC TDs
|win
|Gonzaga
|No. 17 Wake Forest (NC)
|RB
|Marquis Dunn
|2 RUSH TDs, TD REC
|win
|Heritage
|No. 18 Hewitt-Trussville (AL)
|QB
|Paul Tyson
|21-29, 322 YDS, 3 TDs
|win
|Florence
|No. 18 Hewitt-Trussville (AL)
|RB
|Cameron Bledsoe
|15 RUSH, 89 YDS, TD
|win
|Florence
|No. 18 Hewitt-Trussville (AL)
|WR
|Dazalin Worsham
|6 REC, 105 YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|Florence
|No. 18 Hewitt-Trussville (AL)
|RB
|Elliott McElwain
|13 RUSH, 135 YDS, 2 TDs; 9 REC, 133 YDS, TD
|win
|Florence
|No. 19 Mission Viejo (CA)
|ILB/OLB
|Christian LaValle
|INT
|win
|San Clemente
|No. 19 Mission Viejo (CA)
|WR
|Austin Osborne
|2 TD REC
|win
|San Clemente
|No. 20 Union (OK)
|WR
|AK Wilson
|10 REC, 140 YDS, 98-YD KO RET TD
|win
|Mustang
|No. 21 Pearl (MS)
|WR/DB
|Tylan Knight
|7 CAR, 39 YDS, TD; PUNT RET TD; 10 TCK, 2 SACKS
|win
|Brandon
|No. 21 Pearl (MS)
|QB
|Jake Smithhart
|11-18, 119 YDS; RUSH TD
|win
|Brandon
|No. 21 Pearl (MS)
|WR/DB
|Johnquarise Patterson
|6 REC, 46 YDS
|win
|Brandon
|No. 21 Pearl (MS)
|RB
|Johnny Winston
|15 CAR, 60 YDS, TD
|win
|Brandon
|No. 21 Pearl (MS)
|WR
|Dylan Kelly
|2 REC, 66 YDS
|win
|Brandon
|No. 22 Duncanville (TX)
|ATH
|JaQuinden Jackson
|2 PASS TDs; 3 RUSH TDs
|win
|MacArthur
|No. 23 Archer (GA)
|QB
|Carter Peavy
|4 PASS TDs
|win
|Shiloh
|No. 24 Centennial (AZ)
|RB
|Zidane Thomas
|3 RUSH TDs
|win
|Sunnyslope
|No. 25 Katy (TX)
|RB
|Deondrick Glass
|16 CAR, 209 YDS, 4 TDs
|win
|Strake Jesuit
|No. 25 Katy (TX)
|RB
|Josh Oglesby
|13 CAR, 77 YDS, TD
|win
|Strake Jesuit