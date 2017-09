Super 25 football top performers: Week 3

By: Gridiron Circuit staff | September 5, 2017

With Week 3 in the books, check out the top performers from Super 25 teams.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) QB J.T. Daniels: 19-32, 315 YDS, 2 TDs in a win vs Bishop Gorman

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) ATH Bru McCoy: 6 REC, 144 YDS in a win vs Bishop Gorman

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) WR Nikko Remigio 6 REC, 113 YDS, 2 TDs in win vs. Bishop Gorman

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) ATH Shakobe Harper: 116 RUSH YDS, 2 TDs in win vs. Bishop Gorman

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) DB Darion Green-Warren: 42-YD INT TD in win vs. Bishop Gorman

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) DT Nathan Logoleo: 2 SACK in win vs. Bishop Gorman

No. 2 IMG (Fla.) QB Artur Sitkowski: 18-29, 164 YDS, 2 TDs in win vs. Centennial

No. 2 IMG (Fla.) WR Jalen Jordan: 3 REC, 31 YDS, TD in win vs. Centennial

No. 2 IMG (Fla.) WR Brian Hightower: 7 REC 41 YDS, TD in win vs. Centennial

No. 2 IMG (Fla.) RB Trey Sanders: 9 RUSH, 184 YDS, 2 TDs in win vs. Centennial

No. 3 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson: 15-37, 334 YDS, 2 TDs vs Mater Dei

No. 3 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) WR Cedric Tillman Jr: 7 REC, 182 YDS, TD vs Mater Dei

No. 3 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) TE Brevin Jordan: 49-YD REC TD vs Mater Dei

No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) WR Teriq Phillips: 58-YD REC TD in win vs. Piper

No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) RB Daniel Carter: 44-YD RUSH TD in win vs. Piper

No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) DB Jordan Battle: 35-YD INT TD in win vs. Piper

No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) LB Rocky Shelton: 35-YD FUM REC TD in win vs. Piper

No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.) QB Re-Al Mitchell: 7-7, 116 YDS, 3 TOT TDs in win vs. Garces

No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.) LB Spencer Gilbert: FUM REC TD in win vs. Garces

No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.) DB Stephan Blaylock: INT RET TD in win vs. Garces

No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.) QB D.J. Uiagalelei: 4-4, 103 YDS, TD in win vs. Garces

No. 6 Lake Travis (Texas) QB Matthew Baldwin: 32-59, 377 YDS, 5 TDs vs Judson

No. 6 Lake Travis (Texas) WR Garrett Wilson: 9 REC, 196 YDS, TD vs Judson

No. 6 Lake Travis (Texas) ATH Hudson Card: RUSH TD; REC TD vs Judson

No. 7 De La Salle (Calif.) RB Kairee Robinson: 78-YD RUSH TD win vs. No. 18 SJC

No. 7 De La Salle (Calif.) QB Erich Storti: 2 RUSH TDs win vs. No. 18 SJC

No. 8 South Pointe (S.C.) QB Derion Kendrick: 10-16, 244 TOT YDS, 4 TDs win vs. Rock Hill

No. 8 South Pointe (S.C.) RB Joe Ervin: 12 RUSH, 88 YDS, 2 TDs win vs. Rock Hill

No. 8 South Pointe (S.C.) DB/WR Scott Robinson: 5 REC, 99 YDS win vs. Rock Hill

No. 8 South Pointe (S.C.) RB Marice Whitlock: 7 RUSH, 40 YDS win vs. Rock Hill

No. 9 Centennial (Calif.) RB Thomas Kinslow: 19 RUSH, 134 YDS, 2 TDs; 2 REC, 34 YDS vs IMG

No. 10 DeMatha (Md.) RB Myles Miree: 20 RUSH, 94 YDS, TD win Avalon

No. 10 DeMatha (Md.) RB Sieh Bangura: 9 RUSH, 34 YDS, 2 TDs win Avalon

No. 10 DeMatha (Md.)TE Anthony Toro: REC TD win Avalon

No. 11 Chandler (Ariz.) WR Gunner Romney: 8 REC, 86 YDS win Pinnacle

No. 11 Chandler (Ariz.) QB Billy Bolger: 21-31, 240 YDS, 5 TDs win Pinnacle

No. 11 Chandler (Ariz.) RB Drake Anderson: 5 REC, 95 YDS, 4 TDs; 14 RUSH, 106 YDS win Pinnacle

No. 11 Chandler (Ariz.) WR Jarick Caldwell: 4 REC, 23 YDS win Pinnacle

No. 11 Chandler (Ariz.) WR Dylan Fernandez: 2 REC, 31 YDS, TD win Pinnacle

No. 11 Chandler (Ariz.) WR/DB Bryce Jackson: INT win Pinnacle

No. 11 Chandler (Ariz.) RB/DB DeCarlos Brooks: 10 RUSH, 89 YDS win Pinnacle

No. 12 Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) QB Gavin Schoenwald: 169 PASS YDS, 2 TDs; RUSH TD win Pope John

No. 12 Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) WR/DB Daniel Taylor: 4 REC, 123 YDS, TD win Pope John

No. 12 Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) RB Tomario Pleasant Jr. : 100 RUSH YDS, 2 TDs win Pope John

No. 13 Allen (Texas) RB Brock Sturges: 21 RUSH, 116 YDS, TD win Cedar Hill

No. 13 Allen (Texas) WR/RB Jack Fee: 2 REC, 37 YDS, TD win Cedar Hill

No. 13 Allen (Texas) QB Grant Tisdale: 7-11, 107 YDS, TD; 11 RUSH, 45 YDS, TD win Cedar Hill

No. 14 St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) DL Ryan Bryce: 3 SCK win Jesuit

No. 14 St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) LB Phil O’Connor: INT TD, FF win Jesuit

No. 14 St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) QB Marquez McCray: PASS TD win Jesui

No. 14 St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) WR Johnny Freeman: REC TD win Jesuit

No. 15 Miami Central (Fla.) RB James Cook: 7 RUSH, 51 YDS, TD; 2 REC, 25 YDS win BTW

No. 15 Miami Central (Fla.) WR Terrell Perriman: 13-YD REC TD win BTW

No. 16 Grayson (Ga.) LB Owen Pappoe: BLK PNT, SFTY win McEachern

No. 16 Grayson (Ga.) RB Ronald Thompkins Jr.: 112 RUSH YDS, TD win McEachern

No. 17 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) QB Johnny Langan: 15-23, 311 YDS, 5 TDs, REC TD win DePaul

No. 17 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) WR Dylan Classi: 7 REC, 146 YDS, 3 TDs win DePaul

No. 17 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) RB Josh McKenzie: 6 RUSH, 66 YDS win DePaul

No. 17 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) RB Rahmir Johnson: 7 RUSH, 44 YDS, TD win DePaul

No. 17 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) WR Isaiah Givens: 2 REC, 54 YDS, TD win DePaul

No. 17 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) WR Michael Feaster: 4 REC, 89 YDS, TD win DePaul

No. 17 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) S Griffin McGovern: INT, 13 TCK win DePaul

No. 17 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) OLB Anthony Corbin: 15 TCK, SACK win DePaul

No. 17 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) SS Cade McDermott: 9 TCK, SACK, 2 TFL win DePaul

No. 18 St. Johns (D.C.) QB Kevin Doyle: 21-35, 308 YDS, TD; RUSH TD vs No. 7 DLS

No. 18 St. Johns (D.C.) RB Keilan Robinson: RUSH TD vs No. 7 DLS

No. 19 Ben Davis (Ind.) QB Reese Taylor: 14-26, 334 TDS, 4 TDs; 7 REC, 61 YDS, TD win Pike

No. 19 Ben Davis (Ind.) RB Johnny Adams: 9 RUSH, 134 YDS, 4 TDs win Pike

No. 19 Ben Davis (Ind.) WR Jermaine Hoskins: 4 REC, 125 YDS, 2 TDs win Pike

No. 19 Ben Davis (Ind.) WR KeSean Tunstill: 3 REC, 47 YDS, TD win Pike

No. 19 Ben Davis (Ind.) RB Delbert Mimms III: 6 RUSH, 99 YDS, TD win Pike

No. 19 Ben Davis (Ind.) WR Broc Thompson: 6 REC, 134 YDS, TD win Pike

No. 19 Ben Davis (Ind.) MLB Tyree Upchurch: 3 SACK, 5 TCK, 4 TFL win Pike

No. 19 Ben Davis (Ind.) DE Willie Ervin: 2 FUM REC, 6 TCK win Pike

No. 20 St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) TE Matt Alaimo: 47-YD REC TD win Deerfield Beach

No. 20 St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) RB/DB Jaden Budka: 10 RUSH, 49 YDS, TD win Deerfield Beach

No. 20 St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) RB Isaiah Hopkinson: 12 RUSH, 51 YDS win Deerfield Beach

No. 20 St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) LB Howard Cross III: 10 TCK win Deerfield Beach

No. 20 St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) ATH Evan Stewart: 2 INT TDs (18, 46) win Deerfield Beach

No. 20 St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) WR James Ciarlo: 35-YD REC TD win Deerfield Beach

No. 20 St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) QB Nick Patti: 8-18, 148 YDS, 2 TDs win Deerfield Beach

No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) QB Paul Tyson: 19-25, 273 YDS, 4 TDs win Callaway

No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) ATH Malachi Moore: INT, 4 TCK win Callaway

No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) RB Antonio Reed: 11 RUSH, 87 YDS, 2 TDs win Callaway

No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) RB Cameron Bledsoe: 11 RUSH, 70 YDS, TD win Callaway

No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) WR Logan Pitts: 4 REC, 90 YDS, 3 TDs win Callaway

No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) WR Dazalin Worsham: 5 REC, 103 YDS, TD win Callaway

No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) RB Elliott McElwain: 8 RUSH, 71 YDS, 2 TDs; 6 REC, 28 YDS win Callaway

No. 22 Bingham (Utah) WR Brayden Cosper: 70-YD REC TD win Herriman

No. 22 Bingham (Utah) QB Ryan Wood: 2 PASS TDs win Herriman

No. 22 Bingham (Utah) RB Amoni Kaili: 49-YD RUSH TD win Herriman

No. 23 Trinity (Ky.) ATH Rondale Moore: 22 REC, 308 YDS, 3 TDs win Moeller

No. 23 Trinity (Ky.) QB Nick Bohn: 39-48, 490 YDS, 4 TDs win Moeller

No. 24 Pearl (Miss.) QB Jake Smithhart: 9-19, 123 YDS, TD win Northwest Rankin

No. 24 Pearl (Miss.) WR/DB Tylan Knight: PUNT RET TD, FF win Northwest Rankin

No. 24 Pearl (Miss.) LB Willie Brown: FF, INT win Northwest Rankin

No. 25 American Heritage (Fla.) RB Tyler Jones: 10 RUSH, 142 YDS, TD win Liberty

No. 25 American Heritage (Fla.) DB Tyson Campbell: 4 TCK. INT, FUM REC win Liberty

No. 25 American Heritage (Fla.) DT Nesta Silvera: 9 TCK, SACK, TFL win Liberty

No. 25 American Heritage (Fla.) ATH Andrew Chatfield: 35-YD FUM REC TD win Liberty

No. 25 American Heritage (Fla.) ATH Miles Jones: 4 RUSH, 37 YDS, TD win Liberty